Inside Helsinki’s New Underground Art Museum

Sep 6, 2018
An aerial view of the Amos Rex Museum in Helsinki, Finland.
Above ground, it looks like a moonscape. Below ground, it feels like another world.
When Helsinki’s new contemporary art museum opened on August 30, the subterranean space brought a world of immersive art to a 2,400-square-foot area beneath the city’s center.
Known as Amos Rex, the innovative museum sits below the Lasipalatsi Square in downtown Helsinki, next to one of the Finnish capital’s most notable functionalist buildings, the Lasipalatsi, originally built in the 1930s as an entertainment and retail complex.
At surface level, the five concrete structures appear to form an undulating landscape for visitors to explore, but peek through the domes’ glass skylights and you’ll catch a glimpse of the vast, otherworldly museum complex that hides below.says the above and below ground parts of the museum are like “two different worlds.” new immersive digital art museum. Featuring 140 projectors and an entire room of supercomputers, “teamLab: Massless” comprises five of the collective’s interactive digital projections (including a new teamLab work making its debut at Amos Rex). The vibrant digital exhibition—one of the largest completed by teamLab outside of Japan—runs until January 6, 2019.
Amos Rex is the latest addition to established Helsinki’s cultural quarter, joining nearby institutions including the Kiasma Museum of Contemporary Art, the National Museum of Finland, and the Helsinki Art Museum (HAM).
