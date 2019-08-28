The Ultimate Disneyland Family Packing Guide

Use this handy checklist to make sure you’ve got all the essentials but aren’t overdoing it.

There is a certain art form to packing perfectly for a day at the Disneyland Resort. The key is to bring everything you might need over the course of the day without being bogged down with too much stuff. For families with strollers, remember that your cart—er, stroller—while acting as an amazing schlepping tool, will also need to be frequently abandoned. So while you are on rides, don’t store any items in the stroller that are of great value to you. If you have never been to Disneyland or feel you have never quite gotten the theme park packing down pat, use this checklist to ensure that you have all the essentials. And repeat after us: Less is more. First things first, know the rules Before heading to Disneyland, you should be well-versed in what is actually allowed into the parks. If you are going to bring a stroller, be aware that the parks’ stroller policy recently changed—side-by-side double strollers and wagons are no longer allowed. Disneyland also has a comprehensive list of items that are not allowed in the parks that is worth reading if you have any questions about whether or not something you would like to bring will be permitted. Some items on the list are obvious, such as weapons and motorcycles. But there are plenty that might surprise you, including selfie sticks, shoes with built-in wheels, and wrapped gifts. If you are packing any food or snacks, know that you can’t bring a cooler larger than a six-pack (not that you would anyway, if you follow our lean packing advice) or anything in a glass container with the exception of baby food or medicine. Brought something that’s not allowed or that you don’t want to necessarily lug the entire day? There are locker rentals at the entrances to both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. Next, check the weather Thankfully, Southern California is known for its consistently moderate weather. But during summer months, Disneyland can get brutally hot during the day, and during winter months, it can be very chilly and even wet. Depending on how hot it will be, make sure to wear clothes that you will be comfortable in. Brimmed hats and sunglasses are a good idea to block out the sun, and sunscreen is a must. On those (thankfully rare) days when the temperatures hit near or above 100 degrees Fahrenheit, there are a few things you might consider bringing to help keep cool. Among them are small, wet washcloths that you keep in the fridge overnight and then pop into a small cooler lunch sack alongside an ice pack. Pull these out to wipe on sweaty faces and necks when the sun is blazing—they can give your crew new life. You can also bring or buy those cooling fans that spray water. These conveniently double as good entertainment for toddlers and younger kids.

Even if it’s hotter than Hades, you may want to consider some layers for the evening. Southern California is a dry heat and the hottest days can turn cold at night. If it’s hot enough that you want to hit up rides on which you will get refreshingly wet, such as Splash Mountain at Disneyland, or potentially soaked, like on Grizzly River Run at Disney California Adventure, a change of clothes and/or a small towel might come in handy. If it’s going to be cold, and it does get cold in SoCal in the winter, bulk up. And if it’s going to be rainy, ponchos are easier to navigate than trying to weave through the parks with an umbrella. Don’t forget a rain cover for your stroller if it’s going to be coming down pretty good—an easy way to keep the wee ones warm and dry. Bright, easily recognizable clothes There tends to be a lot of splitting up and reuniting at Disneyland as family segments divide and conquer to fulfill different needs and wants of everyone in the group. To make the reunions a bit easier, brightly colored hats or shirts can help with finding your clan in the crowd. If you want to go all-out and get matching T-shirts, hats, or outfits for the whole fam for even better group-member spotting, far be it for us to hold you back.

Food and drink When it comes to food, snacks, and drinks, keep it simple. Pack a few snacks that everyone in the family loves, and a few water bottles (especially if it’s going to be hot), and that’s it. You can even skip the water bottles and do drinking fountain and drink runs instead. The snacks will get everyone through hunger spells that creep up while you’re waiting in line or during the car ride to or from the parks, and you can refill water bottles throughout the parks. Of course, some families might like to bring more, and if any family member has special dietary needs or if you are trying to keep expenses to a minimum, that’s totally understandable. But for our clan, this falls into the category of traveling light and indulging a bit in the parks’ eateries as part of the experience. Strollers, carriers, bags, and backpacks

