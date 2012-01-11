Home>Travel inspiration

The New New Delhi

By Jocelyn C. Zuckerman

Jan 11, 2012

From the November/December 2011 issue

share this article
flipboard

Photo by Graham Crouch

New Dehli is a growing city that is finding the new within the old, creating a new buzz to outshine Mumbai.

share this article
flipboard

No longer a supporting actor to Mumbai, New Delhi is abuzz with new buildings, new energy, and new money. Well-heeled locals frequent art galleries and restaurants while iconic Ambassador taxis jostle with motorized rickshaws on the broad boulevards—and monkeys cavort on the sidewalks. This is clearly a city pushing beyond its old limits. Get here soon to experience the capital’s comeback.

Hauz Khas Village

Hauz Khas Village
Hauz Khas Village

The narrow alleys of Hauz Khas Village are ripe with modern goods. Young designer Gautam Sinha sells gorgeous leather bags and luggage (shown) at Nappa Dori. The über-hip hang out at Ultrastore, a furniture shop that stocks cheeky housewares. Yodakin is the spot for alternative books and music.

Gunpowder Restaurant

Photo by Sephi Bergerson.
Photo by Sephi Bergerson.

In the funky Hauz Khas Village, try South Indian specialties at Gunpowder, a restaurant where the view of the reservoir is as pleasing as the pork curry.

Indian National Army Market

Asafetida
Asafetida

Live crabs from Chennai? Fresh turmeric, bamboo shoot, bitter gourd? The Indian National Army Market, or INA, carries nearly every spice, meat, fruit, vegetable, and grain on the planet. Here are a few ingredients to stash in your suitcase.

Kokum: This dark fruit is slightly astringent. Use it to elevate the complexity of coconut curries.

Patthar Ke Phool: The black stone flower, a fluffy, aromatic lichen, is used in Chettinad cuisine.

Asafetida: The onion-garlic flavor of this stinky powdered gum sticks with you. Be sure to pack it in an airtight container! (Shown.)

Aman New Delhi: A Sanctuary for the Senses

Aman New Delhi
Aman New Delhi

Article continues below advertisement

The quietly elegant Aman New Delhi is tucked away on six serene acres. Decorated with muted colors, intricate jaali screens, and creamy stone walls and floors, the hotel exudes calm and well-being. The luxury here is endless space and silence—a reprieve from the bustle of the city.

>> Next: The AFAR Guide to New Delhi

popular stories

  1. 8 Best Hawker Centers in Singapore—and What to Eat There

    Food + Drink

  2. We Reviewed the CDC-Approved COVID Home Tests for International Travel—Here’s What to Know

    Tips + News

  3. Clear Launches Reservation Service for Quickly Getting Through TSA

    Tips + News

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

Earn up to 90,000 Miles With These New Delta Credit Card Bonuses

Earn up to 90,000 Miles With These New Delta Credit Card Bonuses

Loyalty + Rewards

Netherlands Drops Quarantine for Vaccinated U.S. Travelers

Netherlands Drops Quarantine for Vaccinated U.S. Travelers

COVID + Travel

These Hawai‘i, Caribbean, and New York Hotels Now Require Vaccination

These Hawai‘i, Caribbean, and New York Hotels Now Require Vaccination

COVID + Travel

Airbnb Lists a House Fit for Winnie-the-Pooh in the Original Hundred Acre Wood

Airbnb Lists a House Fit for Winnie-the-Pooh in the Original Hundred Acre Wood

Books