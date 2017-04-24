Why Viking Country Is the Perfect Danish Escape

Move over Copenhagen; there’s a new must-see city in Denmark.

share this article

Denmark used to be known for one place: the city of Copenhagen. But when the Danish city of Aarhus was named a Cultural Capital of Europe for 2017 by the European Union and recognized as an official European Region of Gastronomy, a different part of Denmark suddenly stepped into the spotlight. Aarhus is on the Jutland Peninsula, a rugged coastline that runs along the eastern side of mainland Denmark. The region is replete with dramatic landscapes, wild seascapes, and moody skies: the perfect setting for a Viking saga. Go now when the winter is melting away and summer is about to set in; when days are long and hygge (it’s not just a winter feeling) is on high! Here is how to make the most of Denmark’s Viking country. Check into a classic Danish inn In Denmark, inns are more than just roadside stops. In fact, they’re quite the opposite: sprawling country lodges where many Danes spend their summer weekends. At the sea-facing Molskroen in Ebeltoft, guests don’t just check in to escape the city; they’re also there for the gastronomic experience. This quintessential Danish inn is known for its remarkable Nordic cuisine, and many of Denmark’s most renowned chefs have passed through its kitchen doors. With only 18 rooms and a cozy, Scandi-chic interior, it feels like a real home away from home. Toast to beloved local craft brews at the source

Article continues below advertisement

It may sound like a character from Game of Thrones, but Ebeltoft Gardbryggeri is actually a family-owned brewery known for its smorgasbord of cool craft beers and sodas (many of which were served at Noma). Sample a selection of flavors, have a pint with the very friendly brewmaster, or grab a seat outside and gaze over the craggy landscape—it’s an ideal place on the peninsula to feel like a local. If you’re feeling bold (and maybe a few drinks down), try your hand at pronouncing the name. But we’ll warn you, the more you sip, the funnier your attempts will become. Spend a day in Aarhus As this year’s Cultural Capital, Aarhus has been seriously gearing up for all the attention. There are a number of artsy, cultural events scheduled throughout the year (all of which can be viewed in the online calendar), but the arts aren’t the city’s only notable accomplishment. Aarhus’s dining scene has been making international waves with three Michelin-starred restaurants and a further lineup of excellent dining options that could easily rival Copenhagen’s. Try Restaurant Substans for Michelin-starred seasonal cuisine in a low-key environment, Haervaerk for farm-to-table fine dining, Great Coffee for, well, great coffee, Gedulgt for crafty cocktails, and Aarhus Street Food for small bites and globally inspired street food stalls. Visit the Moesgaard Museum

Article continues below advertisement