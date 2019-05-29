The Louvre Just Closed Due to Overcrowding—Here’s How to Avoid the Lines

In Paris on Monday, the doors to the world’s most visited museum remained closed after members of the museum’s reception and security staff—citing an increase in visitor numbers and a decline in the number of workers—exercised their right to strike.

In a statement, the Sud Culture Solidaires union said the Louvre was “suffocating” and that there has been a noticeable “deterioration in conditions for visitors and workers,” reports The Local France.

Pierre Zinenberg, a Louvre employee and union representative, told the Associated Press that despite visitor numbers rising 20 percent in the past decade, the number of museum staff has decreased. Adding more fuel to the frustrations? Renovation around Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa, one of the museum’s top attractions, has meant massive lines, and some employees even say they were harassed by fed-up tourists waiting (and waiting) to see the masterpiece.

The Louvre is closed on Tuesdays, and union officials voted to reopen the museum on Wednesday after management said it would bring in 30 temporary employees for the summer period. The museum has said that any tickets issued for Monday can be refunded by writing assistance-billetterie@louvre.fr.

How to avoid (some of) the crowds