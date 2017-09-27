A Trip to Greenland Will Make You Feel Small—and That’s a Good Thing

On an expedition cruise to the ruggedly beautiful Arctic, one traveler discovers her inner outdoor adventurer.

Colu Henry traveled on Lindblad Expeditions’Hot Springs and Icebergs: Iceland to West Greenland tour as part of AFAR’s partnership with the United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA), whose members provide travelers with unparalleled access, insider knowledge, and peace of mind to destinations across the globe. For more on herjourney, visit the USTOA blog. I’m admittedly a rosé in hand, market shopping in the south of France kind of girl when it comes to travel. In fact, I never owned a pair of hiking boots until this past summer when I was offered the opportunity to explore Greenland by boat. Don’t get me wrong; I’ve certainly taken long walks in the Hudson Valley where I live, but when it comes to planning a vacation, an outdoorsy adventure doesn’t generally come to mind. My girlfriends laughed at me as I hunted for waterproof pants, thick woolen socks, and a suitable backpack (my first since tromping through Europe in college). I was headed to the Arctic on an expedition—not a floral-printed dress or market basket in sight—and I was indeed going out of my comfort zone.

Greenland is closer than you think, only a two-hour, stupendous plane ride from Reykjavík, Iceland. We arrived in Kangerlussuaq and took a barely running school bus to the harbor. There, we were transported by Zodiac to the National Geographic Explorer, which we would call home for the next four days. The ship is a beautifully appointed, converted Nordic ferryboat; unlike other cruises, this one comes staffed with naturalists, undersea specialists, geologists, and photographers, all there to educate you. Not my usual roll call. Photo by Colu Henry Homes in Sisimiut, Greenland Each day, our expedition leader, Russ Evans, provided a 7 a.m. wake-up call over the loudspeaker to provide us with our daily itinerary. Instead of my typical vacation routine of drinking coffee in bed and planning what to cook for lunch, I pulled on my new ski pants, layered smartly, laced up my boots, and was out the door. My fate restedin the hands of the capable crew and, much to my surprise, I fell into this newpatterninno time at all.

My days were filled with photography walks through Sisimiut, where we saw bright, jewel-toned houses, narwhal tusks, and wild-looking, wolflike sled dogs. We took boat rides through icy waters to the mouth of the Iluslissat Fjord where I felt smaller and moreawe of the Earth than I ever had before. Icebergs are indeed magical. Humpback whales were feeding in the distance and their graceful dips and dives as they came up for air took my own breath away and moved me to tears. Caitlyn Webster, the ship’s charismatic undersea diving specialist, told me about their migration patterns from the Dominican Republic all the way up to Greenland each year. She also told me about how they are the only animals to protect other species from killer whales, whichare actually not whales at all—they’re dolphins. In an everyday scenario, I would have sat timidly inthe narrow wooden boat, but this time, I crawled to the small bow, camera in hand to try tocapture them. We also visited Sermermiut, which is home to aUNESCO World Heritage Site, which is possibly one of the most incredible things I’ve ever seen: Alongside the mouth of the Illulissat Icefjord, a wooden walkway leads you to a jaw-droppingly beautiful and massive glacier, Sermeq Kujalleq. It’s the world’s fastest moving glacier and deposits (or “calves”) icebergs in the bay that can reach the size of multiple, large Manhattan buildings. The current was so still the day of our visit that the glacier barely moved, creating a floorlike landscape of ragged ice that almost seemed like one couldwalk upon it.

