The Gear Travel Experts Don’t Leave Home Without

By Jennifer Flowers & Aislyn Greene
Oct 2, 2018
Members of our 2018 Travel Vanguard are a well-traveled bunch. These are the products and tools they carry with them on every trip.
When we talked to our 2018 Travel Vanguard, we asked them the big questions: Why they love travel, where they see travel going, and how they hope to make the world a better place. We also asked these world travelers about how they travel. And more specifically, about the things that they won’t travel without.
“An extra pocket charger for my phone—I always seem to run out of charge. My daughters know, and they always have an extra one for me.” —José Andrés, chef, author, and founder of World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit specializing in food aid
“I’m a bit of a candy person—I always travel with Wine Gums, because they don’t taste the same in other countries. I also always travel with antibiotics and painkillers. You know how toothaches appear in middle of nowhere, [when you don’t have access to] proper dental care? I had a toothache in the Galápagos; it just happened overnight, and now I travel with antibiotics and penicillin and painkillers always for dental emergencies. [They’re] even in my backpack when I’m at work!”—Bruce Poon Tip, founder of group-tour company G Adventures
“My American Express card! And my cameras. And my favorite dive mask, the Cressi Big Eyes Evolution Crystal, just in case.”—Sven Lindblad, CEO of adventure cruise company, Lindblad Expeditions
