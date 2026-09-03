Why The Cooper Is the Perfect Base for Charleston

A location on the tip of the Charleston peninsula has long been ideal—one that comes with effortless access to the city’s best restaurants, culturally rich attractions, lush public parks, and more. Today, visitors can enjoy that same ease with the arrival of The Cooper, Charleston’s first luxury waterfront hotel.

The city’s acclaimed culinary scene is equally close at hand. Spend an evening lingering over handmade pasta and coastal Italian fare at sister restaurant Sorelle on Broad Street. Try the impeccably fresh seafood at Chubby Fish, slurp oysters beneath the twinkling lights at Leon’s Oyster Shop, or settle in for inventive small plates and natural wine at Vern’s. From buzzy newcomers to nationally celebrated favorites, Charleston’s restaurant scene is just minutes from The Cooper’s front door.

Stay in a hotel with a sense of place

The Cooper features harbor-front views Courtesy of The Cooper

At The Cooper, the design reflects the city just beyond its doors. Throughout the property, thoughtful details nod to Charleston’s cultural traditions and coastal landscape. Rattan textures and basketweave patterns reference the Lowcountry’s celebrated sweetgrass basket artistry, while polished maritime accents and coastal hues subtly evoke life along its rivers (the Ashley and the Cooper).

The hotel’s expansive Grand Lawn, a landscaped green space inspired by Charleston’s historic gardens, creates a gentle connection between the property and the surrounding peninsula.

At the same time, The Cooper embraces a distinctly resort-style atmosphere. Harbor breezes drift through open-air gathering spaces, while the rooftop pool—the only one on the peninsula with sweeping harbor views—offers a serene vantage point above the city. It’s a rare combination in Charleston: the energy and walkability of downtown paired with the relaxation and service of a fine hotel.

Taste Lowcountry flavors at The Crossing

The Crossing’s dining room pays homage to the golden age of yachting with teak wood and nickel details. Courtesy of The Cooper

Charleston’s culinary identity has always been deeply tied to the land and water surrounding it. The Cooper celebrates that connection through thoughtfully curated dining experiences, particularly at The Crossing, a coastal Mediterranean restaurant. Menus spotlight regional ingredients.

Guests may find creamy Marsh Hen Mill grits alongside fresh local seafood, Lowcountry Oyster Company bivalves served on ice, or dishes featuring Storey Farms eggs and King Tide Farms hydroponic greens. The flavors are unmistakably Southern, yet polished in a way that reflects Charleston’s modern dining scene.

Nick Dugan, executive chef of The Crossing, introduces Lowcountry influences to Mediterranean cuisine. An air of theater includes tableside service featuring guéridon trolleys to present the day’s fish, with servers describing each selection’s provenance and preparation. After preparation, the fish returns whole to the table, where servers fillet and plate it before guests.

Beyond the hotel, the city’s culinary culture unfolds in every direction. Guests can browse the historic Market for benne wafers (a local cookie made with toasted sesame seeds) and cheese straws, or settle into one of the city’s acclaimed restaurants just blocks away.

Walk, shop, and visit museums in Charleston

Guests can explore the Charleston peninsula in The Cooper’s yacht. Courtesy of The Cooper

Along with dining, what sets The Cooper apart is how intentionally it connects guests to the rhythms of Charleston life. More than simply a place to stay, the hotel creates opportunities for travelers to experience the city in a more immersive, personal way.

Families can participate in creative children’s programming like story time on the lawn at American Gardens, a stunning new green space, where young guests gather for readings before surprise appearances from visiting authors. Wellness-minded travelers can join the hotel’s weekly guided ruck, a group walk through downtown designed to encourage movement while exploring the city’s hidden corners and historic streets.

The Cooper’s concierge can also arrange personalized experiences. Private shopping excursions feature Charleston’s beloved local boutiques, introducing visitors to artisans and makers who define the city’s creative spirit.

And for culture lovers, some of Charleston’s defining institutions are just steps away. Spend the afternoon wandering the renowned Gibbes, home to one of the largest collections of miniature 19th-century portraits in North America, then end the evening with a performance at the historic Dock Street Theatre, one of America’s oldest theatrical venues.

With Charleston’s cultural treasures at its front door, The Cooper offers unmatched access to the city while serving as a waterfront haven where guests can unwind beside the harbor after a day of discovery.