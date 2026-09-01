Grand Canyon Lodges and Popular Trails Closed in Flash Flooding Aftermath—What Travelers Should Know

A major search-and-recovery operation is underway at Grand Canyon National Park after a powerful flash flood tore through the park’s Bright Angel Canyon and the Phantom Ranch area on August 29, leaving extensive damage deep inside one of the country’s most visited national parks.

At least two people have died, and approximately 15 others remained missing or unaccounted for as of August 31, although officials have cautioned that number could change as they work to determine exactly who was in the inner canyon when the flooding began. More than 60 people were evacuated by helicopter after floodwaters damaged trails and destroyed nearly all of the footbridges across Bright Angel Creek, a waterway that flows into the Colorado River.

The flooding has also upended travel throughout the park. As of press time, Phantom Ranch is closed, key inner-canyon trails and bridges are inaccessible, Colorado River trips have been put on hold, and overnight lodging throughout the park has been suspended.

The South Rim remains open for day visits, but anyone with an upcoming Grand Canyon trip should anticipate potential changes to where they can hike, stay, and travel within the park.

Phantom Ranch, Colorado River closed and rim-to-rim hiking off limits

Some of the most consequential closures are deep inside the canyon, where the flooding damaged the network of trails and bridges used by backpackers, rim-to-rim hikers, and river travelers.

Phantom Ranch, the historic lodge beside Bright Angel Creek near the Colorado River at the bottom of Grand Canyon, is closed until further notice, including its cabins and canteen. The neighboring Bright Angel Campground is also closed.

The Colorado River is closed to river traffic until further notice after floodwaters carried metal structures and other debris into the water. Travelers with upcoming commercial rafting trips should contact their outfitter directly. The closure does not necessarily mean all future departures will be canceled, but launch dates or itineraries could change as crews assess hazards in the river.

The entire North Kaibab Trail, which connects the North Rim with Phantom Ranch, is closed after flooding destroyed nearly all of the footbridges that cross Bright Angel Creek. Black Bridge and Silver Bridge, the two pedestrian crossings over the Colorado River near Phantom Ranch, are closed as well. Together, the closures make a traditional rim-to-rim hike impossible for now. The National Park Service has not announced reopening dates for any of those areas.

Several major South Rim trails remain partially open. Bright Angel Trail is open from the rim to River Resthouse, while South Kaibab Trail is open as far as Black Bridge, though hikers cannot cross the river.

The National Park Service warns that flash floods can occur with little or no warning in the lower canyon, and additional storms can trigger debris flows and rockfall. Anyone considering an inner-canyon hike should frequently check the park’s critical hiking updates before setting out and should be prepared to change plans if conditions deteriorate.

The park’s current advisory asks those who “still decide to recreate, [to] check in at a nearby visitor center or ranger station.”

Overnight lodging on the South Rim is temporarily closed

The flooding has also created a very different problem nearly a mile above the river. Although the South Rim remains open to day visitors, the National Park Service suspended overnight hotel accommodations there beginning August 31 after flood damage knocked the park’s primary water system out of service.

That includes some of the Grand Canyon’s most popular places to stay: the century-old El Tovar hotel, cabins at Bright Angel Lodge, Maswik Lodge, Yavapai Lodge, and Trailer Village. The park has not given an estimated date for lodging to reopen, although hotels in nearby Tusayan, just outside the park’s South Entrance, have not been affected by the shutdown and currently remain open.

At issue is the Transcanyon Waterline. The 12.5-mile pipeline carries spring water from the inner canyon to facilities on the South Rim, supplying drinking water to hotels, restaurants, campgrounds, park buildings, and residents. Built in the 1960s, the aging line has experienced repeated breaks in recent years. With the pipeline out of operation, the South Rim is relying on limited reserves stored in tanks. The park has moved to its most restrictive level of water conservation, which is why overnight hotel stays have been suspended even though visitors can still enter the park during the day. Restaurants and other food-and-beverage operations remain open, along with the clinic and post office, although some services may operate on reduced hours.

South Rim campgrounds remain open for dry camping, but water is no longer available at individual campground spigots. Bathroom sinks and a designated tap near the Mather Campground check-in kiosk remain available.

The North Rim is operating separately. Its campground remains open without water or RV hookups, while overnight lodging was already closed for the 2026 season following the 2025 Dragon Bravo Fire. Several North Rim roads and viewpoints remain open for day use.

What to know if you have plans to visit the Grand Canyon

Travelers with an upcoming reservation inside Grand Canyon National Park should contact their hotel operator to find out how the closure affects their booking. Xanterra operates El Tovar, Bright Angel Lodge, Maswik Lodge, and Phantom Ranch; Delaware North operates Yavapai Lodge and Trailer Village.

The National Park Service has ordered all of those properties to halt overnight accommodations but as of August 31, neither operator had published comprehensive flood-specific cancellation or refund guidance. Travelers should confirm whether their reservation will be canceled automatically, whether they need to take any action, and when any deposits or prepaid extras will be refunded.

It is also worth saving cancellation emails, receipts, closure notices, and other documentation in case travel insurance or credit-card protections cover any unrefunded expenses.

The South Rim remains open for day trips, including many overlooks, scenic roads, and hiking trails. But visitors should expect disruptions as the park continues search-and-recovery work, manages a limited water supply, and assesses damage across the canyon.

Travelers who had planned to stay inside the park can look to Tusayan, just outside the South Rim entrance, for the closest alternative. Williams, about an hour away, and Flagstaff, roughly 90 minutes away, have considerably more lodging and dining options.

Options near the North Rim are more limited, with accommodations around Jacob Lake or farther away in Kanab, Utah, and Page, Arizona. Travelers should keep in mind that the North and South rims are about a four-and-a-half-hour drive apart, so lodging near one is generally not a practical substitute for the other.

Anyone continuing with a Grand Canyon trip should check the park’s current conditions prior to departure, bring extra water, and be prepared for plans to change. There is not yet a firm timeline for restoring the damaged trails, bridges, water system, or overnight accommodations.

Staying informed about updates

Because conditions are changing quickly, be sure to look up the National Park Service’s Grand Canyon alerts and conditions page before leaving for the park and again during your trip for updates on closures, road conditions, water restrictions, and park operations. Hikers should also consult the park’s critical hiking updates, which tracks trail closures and drinking-water availability in the inner canyon.