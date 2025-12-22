Charleston Markets and Makers Worth Visiting

For boutique shopping, few places rival the Charleston region’s blend of charming shops, artisan makers, and high-end stores. King Street, in particular, is a hotbed for retail, as welcoming to window shoppers as it is to serious style seekers. Across the Lowcountry, from antique shops to the local craftspeople at the Historic Charleston City Market, every corner offers a chance to discover something beautiful and distinctively Southern. Aislyn Greene, Afar’s Unpacked podcast host, recently got a look for herself as she set out on a shopping tour of the Charleston area to see what defines its signature style and interview some of the local merchants.

Shop jewelry and clothing boutiques

King Street is the Charleston area’s retail hub Courtesy of Explore Charleston

In Charleston, there are jewelers—and then there’s Croghan’s Jewel Box, the grande dame of King Street. For 120 years, this storied shop has been holding court as a cornerstone of the city’s retail landscape with its heirloom pieces, antique finds, and hallmark charm. Today, co-owner Rhett Ramsay Outten helps run the third-generation family business, with the fourth generation now starting to get involved. “The most exciting thing is the next generation,” she says, describing a ring designed by her niece as “the best of the old and new.”

Outten and her family are emblematic of what makes the city’s retail scene stand out. Decades-old boutiques stand proudly alongside contemporary concept stores, creating a classic shopping experience that also continues to innovate and evolve.

A few blocks away, another heritage gem awaits. Gold Creations is a beloved, family-owned jewelry shop that’s anchored the Historic Charleston City Market for more than two centuries. Known for Lowcountry-inspired pieces—think palmetto trees, gates, and sweetgrass motifs—it remains a must-stop for visitors hoping to take home a bit of the Holy City’s enchantment.

Meander a bit farther, and you’ll find M. Dumas & Sons, which has been outfitting Southern gentlemen since 1917. “A lot of people think that America has gotten much more casual and their clothing has gotten more casual, and that’s true,” says Gary Flynn, the store’s CEO and owner. “But then there’s still a guy that wants to dress up and depart from that. And thankfully, Charleston is kind of known for that.” If the steady stream of shoppers—young and old—is any indication, M. Dumas’ perennial classics continue to stand the test of time, dressing men for generations.

Take home artisan-made crafts

Mimi Striplin, owner of Tiny Tassel, a Cannonborough neighborhood boutique Courtesy of Explore Charleston

Charleston’s style is multi-dimensional. Few places prove that point more fully than the Preservation Society of Charleston, whose iconic shop on King Street has become a gateway into the city’s past and future. Under the leadership of CEO Brian Turner, the preservation organization champions the safeguarding of historic structures and the artisans and makers who carry the Lowcountry’s traditions forward. The retail element is “a core part of our identity and our mission by introducing people on the street to what it means to be a local maker in Charleston,” says Turner.

Inside the store at the corner of King and Queen Streets, you’ll find a remarkable collection of locally made finds. Brackish bow ties, Smithey Ironware cast-iron skillets, and J. Stark bags meet Burls and Steel knives, Landrum wooden boards, and so many books you won’t know where to start.

Looking for something more playful? The Tiny Tassel, tucked between buzzy restaurants in the Cannonborough neighborhood, is a treasure trove of party décor, handmade earrings, accessories, and Southern surcees (thoughtful, unexpected gifts). The boutique is a joyful, color-forward expression of Charleston’s modern creative spirit.

For those seeking to explore the city’s artistic side, the French Quarter is home to many of Charleston’s finest galleries. Enjoy an afternoon discovering original works—from contemporary canvases to traditional landscapes. In a place where every block has a story to tell, you never know what beautiful thing you’ll stumble upon next.

To learn more about Charleston’s shopping scene, listen to Afar’s Unpacked podcast episode, “The Artisans Keeping the Soul of Charleston’s King Street Alive.”