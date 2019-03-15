Do as the locals do to find out what makes Charleston tick.

Learn how to do the Charleston by following the locals’ lead. Master these easy steps to find out what makes the Holy City so charming.

Charleston’s natives are friendly, the local cuisine is mind-blowing, and the weather’s divine. Figure out how Charleston got its groove by partaking in some immersive activities that are beloved by the locals. Photo by Shutterstock A walk along these eerily beautiful beaches reveals the encroaching ocean tides. See the Ocean Consume a Forest From a Boneyard Beach Coastal geography along the Carolinas’ barrier islands is impermanent, subject to erosion and accretion. Nowhere is that process more starkly played out than on the region’s “boneyard” beaches where the ocean has breached the dune line, overtaking the maritime forest. The resulting ghostly expanse of petrified trees is ripe for exploration at low tide and perfect for photography as the tide shifts and waves flood the former forest with briny water. The most easily accessible boneyards are on Bulls Island and Botany Bay Island. The latter can be reached in about 70 minutes by car, then a short walk (follow signs to Edisto Island, then to Botany Bay Plantation Reserve). It makes an excellent day trip, paired with dinner at the Old Post Office on your return. Bulls Island’s boneyard is vast, and accessible only by a 30-minute boat ride. Take Coastal Expeditions’s $40 ferry to this pristine wildlife refuge, where you’ll see alligators and birds galore on a hike from the landing through the island’s interior, before emerging on the scenic beach. (You can swim here, too, so bring a suit and a towel.) Seeing a boneyard beach also gives new perspective to a visit to Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s Island, or Folly Beach—were it not for the houses, seawalls, and groins fortifying these fragile islands, they’d look like Bulls and Botany Bay islands do today. Courtesy of The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina The sights and sounds of a military parade are a weekly occasion in Charleston. Stand in Formation at a Citadel Parade If all you see of the Citadel military college are the cadets jogging around town in their blue T-shirts, you’re missing a key thread of Charleston’s fabric. Many of South Carolina’s most powerful players are Citadel graduates who share a unique camaraderie forged by four years of studying (and suffering) together. When college is in session, the students parade every Friday afternoon at 3:45 on Summerall Field at the school’s center (what other colleges would call a “quad”). You’ll hear barking commanding officers and troops’ rhythmic chanting as they march and handle their (fake) guns in unison. It’s a grand tradition and it’s free to the public. Arrive by 3:15 to park and secure a good view. (Note the parade does not take place if the weather’s bad.) Photo by Shutterstock Specialized walking tours get you close to the city’s landmarks. Walk (or Run) the City With a Local A ghost tour and a carriage ride are almost mandatory on a first visit to Charleston, and in a city this charming—and with some seriously scare-inducing history—each is worth the time and expense. But if it’s your second visit, or you’d like to go deeper into a particular neighborhood or aspect of the city’s past, look beyond the kiosks of the bigger name tour companies on Market Street for a niche guide like Carol Ezell-Gilson, a local artist and Broad Street resident who offers specialized tours on the Great Quake of 1886 that devastated downtown, the local story of Porgy and Bess (the book that inspired the movie and opera was by a Charleston writer DuBose Heyward; Porgy is thought to be based on a real person), and the ornate ironwork that distinguishes gates of churches and homes in the historic district (much of it forged by Philip Simmons, an African American blacksmith who was active in the city for seven decades). If you’re simply not the stop-and-listen tour type, there’s an option for digging into the city’s rich history: Charleston Steeplechase conducts three- to four-mile running tours of the city, which allow you to multitask by seeing various sites while getting in a workout. Slurp Away at an Oyster Roast

