This Restored Burgundy Château Puts Guests in the Middle of a Working Wine Estate

The Afar take: Burgundy has no shortage of storied wine estates, but few double as full-service luxury hotels. At Château la Commaraine, a 37-room hotel, working winery, and historic Pommard Premier Cru vineyard share one estate, putting guests unusually close to the region’s winemaking traditions.

Location: 24 Grande Rue, Pommard, France

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Opened at the end of April 2026, the Château la Commaraine is the result of a five-year restoration that turned a historic château and wine estate into a 37-room retreat. American owners Denise Dupré and Mark Nunnelly are the duo behind the celebrated Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa near Épernay, and their ambition with Commaraine is to create a destination hotel with a spa, two restaurants, and a working winery that invites guests inside the winemaking process.

Despite Burgundy’s global stature as a wine destination, its hotel scene has traditionally offered relatively few full-service luxury retreats. Commaraine arrives amid a notable shift, joining new properties, including Les Sources de Vougeot and the Fontenille Collection’s Château de Cîteaux, that are bringing a more resort-like model of hospitality to the Cote d’Or.

During 20 years living in France, I’ve returned on the 90-minute train ride to Burgundy from Paris for birthday bashes, wine buying, and adventures in nature (donkey trek, anyone?). Its appeal extends well beyond wine: For centuries Burgundy was the seat of a powerful independent duchy, and the region’s villages, abbeys, and châteaux reflect that history. Château la Commaraine itself traces its origins to 1112.

The history presented a challenge for the five-year restoration. Pulling into the driveway, I was struck by the luminous quality of the Burgundy stone. Master masons restored the centuries-old masonry, and one 14th-century building was taken apart stone by stone, each stone numbered, before being reassembled.

Architect Richard Martinet worked with the Bâtiments de France architects to preserve the historic architecture, enlisting carpenter guilds that also worked on the restoration of Notre-Dame in Paris.

What sets Commaraine apart is how closely the hotel remains connected to the surrounding wine estate. From the pool and restaurant terrace, I watched draft horses working the soil beneath the vines; the hotel’s own Pommard Premier Cru vineyard lies just beyond. One afternoon I lounged poolside with a rosé piscine (wine over ice), watching swallows swoop over the vines as the village church bells sounded in the distance.

Who’s Château la Commaraine for?

Wine enthusiasts, couples, and active travelers who want to explore the Côte d’Or by bike or on foot. With just 37 rooms, a spa, and vineyards outside the door, the hotel is ideal for travelers looking for a quiet, wine-focused retreat.

The location: Pommard, Burgundy

The village of Pommard sits amid the vineyards of the Côte de Beaune, along Burgundy’s famed Route des Grands Crus. Photo by John Athimaritis

Pommard has an outsize reputation for a wine village with fewer than 500 residents. Set just south of Beaune along the Route des Grands Crus, it is best known for its pinot noir and vineyard landscape. Château la Commaraine sits amid that landscape: The estate farms 18.5 acres of vines biodynamically, including its Pommard Premier Cru vineyard as well as parcels in Meursault and Nuits-Saint-Georges.

A car isn’t essential if you plan to stay close to the hotel: Beaune, the nearest major town and train station, is about 10 minutes away by taxi, with rail connections to Dijon and onward to Paris. To explore more of Burgundy’s UNESCO-listed climats, or micro-terroirs, independently, however, a car is useful. The hotel also lends e-bikes for exploring the Voie des Vignes cycling route, which passes just outside the property.

The rooms at Château la Commaraine

Depending on which room they choose, guests might have views of the château courtyard, village, or vineyards. Photos by John Athimaritis

I checked into a Grand Cru Junior Suite with a terrace overlooking the château’s courtyard (others face the vineyards). As with all rooms and suites spread across the historic château and adjacent buildings, it was contemporary in style, decorated in earth tones with touches of mauve, rose, and gold. The overall effect, enhanced by hardwood floors and exposed ceiling beams, is elegant and warm. I particularly liked the custom carpets, made locally by the Manufacture de Bourgogne, and the floral-patterned wall embroidery. I also appreciated the modern comforts including a Dyson hair dryer, local Velleminfroy mineral water, and controls for lighting and curtains at the touch of a button.

From the pool and restaurant terrace, I watched draft horses working the soil beneath the vines; the hotel’s own Pommard Premier Cru vineyard lies just beyond.

The most distinctive accommodations include the Commaraine Suite, which overlooks both the central courtyard and the vineyards; the Rotonde Suite, set within a 14th-century tower; and the Mathilde Suite, which is the hotel’s largest. Oenophiles should book the Cuverie Suite, positioned above the winery with views of the operations below. For groups, the standalone Villa des Vignes with four bedrooms can be privatized.

The food and drink at Le Clos and Le VIII

Chef Christophe Raoux, a Meilleur Ouvrier de France (one of France’s highest culinary honors) and executive chef of the Michelin-starred Le Royal at Royal Champagne, oversees the hotel’s two restaurants alongside chef Jérôme Rioux.

Le Clos is the more casual of the two, with a terrace overlooking the vineyards that was buzzing with diners when I was there, and a menu that combines Burgundy classics (think coq au vin and frog’s legs) with à la carte dishes highlighting local producers. My favorites were the yuzu-accented confit trout from Maison Crisenon and the Bresse chicken served with an eggplant tart. For a distinctly Burgundian finish, the Délice de Pommard is rolled in mustard grains and doused in marc de Bourgogne, then flambéed tableside.

The wine list, half of which is biodynamic or sustainably produced, ranges from bottles starting at €45 to some of Burgundy’s most coveted labels, including a rare bottle of 2009 Romanée Conti Grand Cru Monopole priced at €20,000.

The hotel’s more ambitious gastronomic restaurant, Le VIII, had not yet opened during my visit but began welcoming diners in July 2026 with both a tasting menu and à la carte dining. Set in the chateau’s former vaulted cellar, the restaurant takes its name from the eight sub-parcels of the Clos de la Commaraine vineyard.

Spa and wellness

The intimate spa has three treatment rooms, including a double suite, along with a sauna, hammam, Jacuzzi, and cold plunge. Photo by John Athimaritis

The spa uses MyBlend, the skincare line developed by Dr. Olivier Courtin of the Clarins Group, for its facials. I tried an hour-long treatment and found it a worthwhile indulgence (my daughters, whom I called on WhatsApp later, reported that I looked noticeably refreshed and younger). The spa’s wet facilities, open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., include a Jacuzzi, sauna, hammam, and cold plunge, while the gym is open 24 hours. The hotel also has a Flora Hair Spa, which offers diagnostic treatments tailored to individual hair and scalp needs.

Staff and service

Service is warm and informal rather than white glove. The hotel’s 80-person staff includes a team of concierges, called Guest Experience Makers (GEMs), who can arrange cooking classes, picnics, and cellar tours throughout the region. Their local knowledge was a particular strength during my stay: Nicolas, one of the GEMs, offered an impressive list of insider restaurant recommendations both nearby and farther afield.

Accessibility

The hotel has wheelchair-accessible paths through its main public areas, as well as elevator access to the spa and lower-level restaurant. Accessible rooms are available in the Bourgogne and Grand Cru Junior Suite categories. Guests with specific accessibility needs can contact the hotel directly at +33 3 75 83 43 34 for details.

Make a trip of it

Burgundy’s UNESCO-listed climats are delineated vineyard parcels, each shaped by its particular terroir and centuries of wine-growing tradition. Photo by John Athimaritis

Burgundy is next to champagne country, so it’s easy to combine the two regions on a road trip. Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa, the owners’ sister property near Épernay, is about a three-hour drive north of Château de Commaraine, a natural companion stay. Burgundy also lies on the old Route Nationale 6, the historic vacationers’ route from Paris to Lyon and the South of France, making the region an easy stop on a longer French road trip.

Afar was a guest of Château la Commaraine. Our coverage is independent; the hotel did not review or approve this story.