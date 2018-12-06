The Mexican Obsession With Guinness World Records

Count this as a sentence I never thought I’d write: In October, at Mexico City’s World Trade Center, I was one of 338 participants who helped earn a Guinness World Record for the Largest Facial Cupping Lesson. Organized by the Mexico City–based cosmetic company Miguett and held during its annual conference, the event was exactly what it sounds like: An expert gave a class on how to perform facial cupping, which is known to increase blood flow and collagen production, among other benefits. (It’s like body cupping à la Michael Phelps and Gwyneth Paltrow, but for your forehead, cheeks, and chin.)

Throughout the lesson, a few official Guinness World Records adjudicators canvassed the banquet hall, making sure attendees were actively participating using the small silicone cups provided. (Check your phone or leave to go to the bathroom? Excluded from the count.) Despite four disqualifications, the group still managed to beat the 250-person minimum required—giving Mexico its 20th world record of 2018.

(The 21st was earned a few weeks later, for the most people performing the running man dance simultaneously. And the 22nd was achieved in November, for the world’s longest tamale, measuring 164 feet.)

Courtesy of Guinness World Records More than 1,000 people play foosball in Mexico City in June 2018 to break a record.

It’s safe to say that Mexico is a nation obsessed with setting Guinness World Records. To date, it currently holds 217 titles—more than any Latin American destination and number six worldwide. (The United States holds the top spot.) Every two weeks, Mexico attempts—and most often earns—another one.

In the past few months alone, records have been set for the largest bead mosaic (878 square feet), the longest line of hot dogs (almost a mile, with 10,000 hot dogs), the largest jam jar (1,234 pounds; blackberry flavor), and the most people playing table football simultaneously (1,080 people).