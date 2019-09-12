Brooke Porter Katz

Brooke Porter Katz

AFAR Contributor
MORE RECENT ARTICLES
5 Novel Destinations From the Man Who Wrote the Book on Literary Travel
Books
5 Novel Destinations From the Man Who Wrote the Book on Literary Travel
September 12, 2019 05:51 PM
 · 
Brooke Porter Katz
How Heirloom Corn Is Making a Comeback in Mexico City
Restaurants + Cafés
How Heirloom Corn Is Making a Comeback in Mexico City
January 31, 2019 04:53 PM
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Brooke Porter Katz
The Best New Restaurants in Mexico City Right Now
Restaurants + Cafés
The Best New Restaurants in Mexico City Right Now
December 20, 2018 12:35 PM
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Brooke Porter Katz
The Mexican Obsession With Guinness World Records
History + Culture
The Mexican Obsession With Guinness World Records
December 6, 2018 06:50 PM
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Brooke Porter Katz
Why Los Cabos Is the Ultimate Winter Getaway
Beaches
Why Los Cabos Is the Ultimate Winter Getaway
October 31, 2018 08:55 PM
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Brooke Porter Katz
In Guadalajara, Young Designers Are Putting a Modern Spin on Traditional Ceramics
Art + Architecture
In Guadalajara, Young Designers Are Putting a Modern Spin on Traditional Ceramics
June 1, 2018 06:57 PM
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Brooke Porter Katz
After the Earthquake, Mexico City’s Boutique Hotels Trade Competition for Teamwork
Hotels
After the Earthquake, Mexico City’s Boutique Hotels Trade Competition for Teamwork
May 15, 2018 03:57 PM
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Brooke Porter Katz
Chef Dominique Ansel on the Most Inspiring Meals of His Life
Restaurants + Cafés
Chef Dominique Ansel on the Most Inspiring Meals of His Life
November 6, 2017 11:56 AM
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Brooke Porter Katz
Puebla, Mexico: The Mexican Metropolis You’ve Been Missing
Hotels
Puebla, Mexico: The Mexican Metropolis You’ve Been Missing
October 10, 2017 11:52 AM
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Brooke Porter Katz
What to Expect from Blackberry Farm’s Dreamy New Project in the Great Smoky Mountains
Hotels
What to Expect from Blackberry Farm’s Dreamy New Project in the Great Smoky Mountains
September 8, 2017 04:27 PM
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Brooke Porter Katz