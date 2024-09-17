This New Resort in the Caribbean Is Being Called “Sandals 2.0.” Here’s Why.

~ The vibe: An adults-only enclave with a host of only-in-St.-Vincent amenities Location: Buccament Bay, St. Vincent and the Grenadines| View on Google Maps Loyalty program: Sandals Select Rewards From $3,500 for 3 nights, all inclusive | Book now ~

The Afar take

St. Vincent is located at the northern head of the Grenadines, a Caribbean archipelago of 32 smaller islands and cays that run down toward Grenada. Large-scale tourism here only started in earnest in this island country in 2017, when Argyle International Airport opened. And until the March 2024 debut of Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, accommodations were limited to a handful of villas and small locally owned hotels. The resort is an oasis bordered by volcanic mountains, a rainforest, and the calm blue waters of Buccament Bay.

Sandals Saint Vincent is a game changer for Sandals Resorts, too. Headquartered in Montego Bay, Jamaica, the brand has been a fixture in the Caribbean for more than 40 years, but many associate it with value for money at the expense of authenticity and sense of place. Sandals aims to change all that with the St. Vincent property, calling it an example of “Sandals 2.0.” Sandals Saint Vincent aims to offer a new blueprint for future Sandals resorts, with everything from better design to more locally inspired culinary options.

Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is on Buccament Bay. Courtesy of Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Who’s it for?

The brand is known as an adult-only, couples’ getaway, but on this visit I met several mother-daughter and gal pal duos. Two stunning chapels (including one over water) will make it popular for destination weddings. Those seeking entertainment might find the property too quiet, but active options include kayaking and paddleboarding. Nightly events offer outdoor movies and live music.

The location

The resort is in the southwestern corner of St. Vincent, where the cobalt waters of the Caribbean Sea lap the white-sand beach, and high green hills offer a scenic backdrop. In the evening, the west-facing resort offers postcard-worthy sunsets. The island’s picturesque volcanic peaks, waterfalls, and black- and white-sand beaches provided the backdrop for the The Pirates of the Caribbean.

When compared to other Caribbean islands, St. Vincent is significantly less touristy, and at 18 miles long and 11 miles wide, it’s easy to explore the island’s towns, fishing villages, and natural wonders by taxi.

Most guests will arrive by airport transfer (a scenic but winding hour-long drive) to an open-air lobby and a view of a long pool that stretches toward the sea. Guests staying in room categories with butler service have en suite check in and may also arrive and depart via the 20-minute ride on the resort’s private boat, Jilly Bean.

A swim-up suite at Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Courtesy of Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Island Routes, the property’s on-site excursion provider, can arrange off-property adventures, such as sailing the Grenadines and hiking La Soufriere Volcano. (The volcano erupts roughly every 45 years and last did so in 2021.) A taxi trip into the capital city of Kingstown (about 30 minutes) is $150 round trip. And ferry trips out to the island of Bequia nearby are convenient and affordable at about $20 round trip per person.

The rooms

Sandals Saint Vincent offers the brand’s largest rooms and suites. There are 301 guest rooms in 15 categories spread across three general classifications: Luxury (entry-level), Club Sandals (concierge level), and Butler Elite (butler level). Roughly half of the rooms are one-bedroom villas (there’s also a two-bedroom category available). Certain Lady Palm Suites (some swim-up) feature in-suite Technogym equipment or media rooms. Guests can also opt for beachfront or private pool accommodations. Room price points also depend on location and view. For those who book accommodations with butler service, a stay includes unpacking services and a private island cruise.

Interiors feature a palette of sandy hues and natural wood. Locally sourced materials (woven chairbacks; handwoven rugs) blend with whimsical touches, like a black-and-white palm tree–printed backsplash in the bathroom.

The resort’s 10 two-story Vincy Overwater Villas (from $1,565 per person per night, all inclusive) are a sprawling 1,248 square feet. They’re all within walking distance of the main resort (though butler-driven buggies are at your disposal) and offer floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the water from the bedrooms. The rooftop terrace has a daybed, an outdoor tub, and a telescope to take in evening stars, while bicycles allow villa guests to explore the property with ease.

The food and drink

All-inclusive resorts often lose points when it comes to mealtime, but all 11 restaurants impress here. Executive chef Delroy Haye has been tasked with developing and executing new, only-in-St. Vincent concepts, and you’ll find Caribbean cuisine touches throughout the restaurants.

I particularly liked Buccan, the resort’s only communal dining restaurant (each table seats eight people). The set menu features island produce like breadfruit and mahi mahi, uses only traditional solid fuel cooking techniques (wood, charcoal, husks), and takes guests on a two-hour, family-style culinary journey through the island’s history. Meals come with a selection of spices and chutneys, served in calabash bowls, for dressing your meal. (Buccan is one of two restaurants on site requiring a reservation.)

Buccan restaurant offers local and regionally inspired dishes. Courtesy of Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

At Parisol Beach Club, I inhaled the callaloo (a Caribbean spinach) and artichoke dip served with crispy plantain chips. At the Jerk Shack, a new dinner menu offers hearty regional dishes like oxtail and stew peas. The nine bars (including one in the pool) supply a range of cocktails, mocktails, and local Hairoun beer. The Three Jewels Rum Bar features vinyl records, domino tables, and a 32-rum menu where two-thirds of the offerings are distilled in the eastern Caribbean.

Staff and service

About 80 percent of staff are Vincy, and the rest hail from other parts of the Caribbean. Interactions feel personal, and island pride shines through. Given that tipping isn’t supported (except for butlers and off-property service providers), dropping a few names to management via the provided QR code is a great way to show your appreciation.

Butlers give you a phone that keeps you within easy reach. The communication can feel overwhelming, so set boundaries early about how you’d like your stay to unfold.

Accessibility

All rooms and restaurants on site are wheelchair accessible, except for the overwater villas. Shower benches, ramps, and beach wheelchairs are available on request. All restaurants cater to dietary restrictions—including vegan, halal, kosher, and gluten-free diets.

The RedLane Spa at Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Courtesy of Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Wellness

The RedLane Spa’s hydrotherapy pools, egg-shaped chairs for two, steam rooms, and saunas do not require an appointment. Some spa treatments are available outside with the rushing river nearby as your soundtrack. There’s also a fitness center available 24 hours a day and a fitness class schedule. Certified divers will love that Sandals includes up to two free dives per day to more than 45 black-sand and coral garden dive sites around the island. For a fee, newbies can take a three-hour course that allows one open water dive during their stay.

Sustainability

The resort is a member of Earthcheck, an organization that monitors its performance in energy, water, and waste management, along with community development projects. Local products (including delicious chocolates from Saint Vincent Cocoa Company) and artist’s works are available in the Beach House Resort shop and once a week in a small on-site market. The Sandals Foundation, the brand’s philanthropic arm, encourages guests to donate school supplies and hygiene products, and staff make regular trips to schools to deliver the goods. The foundation also partners with a local animal spaying and neutering service.