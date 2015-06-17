The Best Food in Myanmar, According to a Chef

share this article

Chef Leah Cohen gives the rundown on where to find some of the best food in Myanmar, including catfish stew, tea-leaf salad, and pineapple-avocado shakes. Leah Cohen, the chef-owner of the Southeast Asian restaurant Pig & Khao in NYC, is of Filipino and Jewish heritage. She’s been traveling back to Southeast Asia almost annually since childhood. On a recent trip, she spent two weeks scoping out the best food in Myanmar, seeking inspiration for her menu at P&K. Cohen traveled through Myanmar’s major cities, exploring markets, restaurants, and street stalls, as well as through the countryside, cooking in the homes of local women. Here are her recommendations for eating and cooking some of the best food in Myanmar. Bogyoke Market, Yangon “The moment we checked into our hotel in Yangon, we headed to Bogyoke, which is also called Scott Market. Scott Market is the go-to outdoor market in Yangon. While jewelry is the main source of commerce, and you can find everything from fabrics to silver home goods to handmade plate ware, the culinary offerings are the real draw, comprising some of the best food in Myanmar. The market has several rows of outdoor street vendors lined up with tables and chairs in front, manned by the young boys of the family that own each booth. As a rule of thumb, I always pick the busiest booth to eat at, preferably the one busiest with locals rather than tourists. For lunch we ate Burmese fried rice and Shan Noodles. Shan Noodles is the most popular dish in the Shan state. The dish is comprised of rice noodles and minced pork served with or without broth. The noodles always come with pickled mustard greens. Our entire lunch cost about $2 per person. Food artisans also work their craft via pushcart, including a woman with mounds of julienned papaya and carrots, shredded cabbage, and shrimp for a papaya noodle salad.”

Bo Gyoke Rd., Yangon Chinatown, Yangon

“Yangon’s Chinatown is about a four-to-six-block area where you can find some of the best food in Myanmar, with an abundance of food artisans making local specialties such as roti on a giant open plancha. Sun-dried rice cakes are deep-fried in peanut oil, while giant mounds of fresh coconuts are available around the area, cracked open for patrons to eat and drink. Yangon’s Chinatown is also home to a bevy of seafood kiosks, where we picked our own freshly caught fish (on display in various buckets) and had it prepared to our liking. Offerings vary and include giant razor clams, mantis shrimp, whole fish, large prawns, and more. Other stalls offer Chinese sausage, which is hung out to air dry, and produce stands feature bitter melon, leafy greens, and bean sprouts, as well as eggplant and tomatoes.”

West of the Sule Pagoda, which is in the center of downtown Yangon Mercury Tea Shop, Yangon “Tea shops are where all the locals gather in Myanmar. Most shops have a TV and since the majority of locals do not own their own, the tea shops serve as a hub to watch sporting events and such. Late night, they are mostly frequented by men, while during the day they serve as a meeting place for friends to gather. While the country abounds with green tea, the tea shops also offer sweet tea, which is quite similar to Thai iced tea, though served hot. The hot red tea is mixed with condensed and evaporated milk. It gets mixed by repeatedly pouring from one cup to another in order to create a froth on the top. Mohinga, a catfish stew over broken rice noodles and banana stems, is the national dish of Myanmar, and is served in most tea shops in the morning. Fried snacks, including Chinese donuts, dumplings with sweet red rice, and Burmese-style samosas, are also typically on the menu. Unlike coffee shops in the United States, tea is rarely taken to go; patrons instead sit down and enjoy the cup leisurely.”

Anuwratha Road, on the south side of 46th Street, Yangon Inthar Heritage House, Inle Lake

