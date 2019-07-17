One of the best views in San Francisco is from the Kirby Cove Campground.

From New York to San Francisco, these urban-adjacent spots will get you out of the city and into nature in a few hours or less.

Hoping to escape the hustle and bustle of city life with a restful weekend in the great outdoors, but don’t want to spend all day traveling? You don’t need a full tank of gas (or in some cases, a car) for a sleep-under-the-stars getaway at these campgrounds, which feel blissfully remote despite being located relatively close to 10 major U.S. cities. Simply prime your sense of adventure, pack up your overnight gear, download a helpful hiking app, and hit the road—oh, and don’t forget the s’mores.



(Since many of these popular sites can book up quickly, we’ve also provided a few alternatives, just in case.) New York The spot: Camp Gateway at Floyd Bennett Field

Distance from the city: 19 miles



You can actually ride public transit from NYC to the entrance of Gateway National Recreation Area’s Floyd Bennett Field, then use a wagon or backpack to haul your gear just over a mile to the seasonal campground, located near Brooklyn’s serene Jamaica Bay. While pets and alcohol aren’t allowed, you’re encouraged to bring kayaks, bicycles, fishing gear, and more to enjoy the sprawling grounds, which also include a community garden and a hangar filled with historic aircraft.



Booked up? Head up the Hudson River to Beaver Pond Campground at woodsy Harriman State Park, or pack your surfboard for a seaside campsite at Nickerson Beach Campground. Courtesy of Visit Bucks County Camp at Tinicum Park outside of Philadelphia to explore the area’s extensive trail system. Philadelphia The spot: Tinicum Park

Distance from the city: 55 miles Philly residents in the know seek bliss at the tiny, but pretty, campground tucked inside small, scenic Tinicum Park, a grassy retreat wedged between the Delaware River and Delaware Canal. A portion of the popular 165-mile multi-use D&L Trail runs near the campground, and parkgoers will also find historic structures, a disc golf course, and a polo field (matches are held Saturdays from mid-May through October) elsewhere in the park.



Booked up? Visit Hopewell Furnace Historic Site en route to French Creek State Park campground, or cross the Delaware to rent a cabin or stay at a car-accessible campground in New Jersey’s Wharton State Forest. Chicago The spot: Camp Bullfrog Lake

Distance from the city: 22 miles

