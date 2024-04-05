Shawnté Salabert a perpetually curious professional word wrangler who enjoys writing about natural spaces and the people who are inspired by, connected to, use, impact, and protect them—but sometimes also likes writing about art, culture, travel, food, gear, sustainability, politics, urbanity, rurality, and cats.

The goal for everything she reports and creates is to lift voices and connect with others—to inform and inspire in equal measures. And sometimes make people laugh.

Deserts and mountains are her favorite places to spend time, and she enjoys exploring human-powered travel, cultural and spiritual connections, and environmental issues in these places and beyond.

She spent nearly two years tangled up in an intimate relationship with the Pacific Crest Trail while snapping photographs, recording impressions, and hoofing many miles for her book Hiking the Pacific Crest Trail: Southern California, released via Mountaineers Books in 2017.

Her bylines include Adventure Journal, AFAR, Alpinist, Backpacker, The California Sunday Magazine, Condé Nast Traveler, KCET, Los Angeles Magazine, Modern Hiker, Outside, REI Co-op Journal, Sierra, SNEWS, and The Voice.