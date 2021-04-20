Live Music: Red Rocks Rocks

Red Rocks Amphitheatre doubles during the day as a public park, part of a larger natural rock formation with hiking trails and views. Masochists run the stairs for exercise. But in the evenings during the summer, the seats fill with thousands of music lovers who have come to see their favorite band play the famous natural amphitheater. Also look for their "Film on the Rocks" movie series in the summer.