International travel continues to boom. In 2025, the number of global air passengers reached nearly 9.8 billion—3.6 percent above 2024 levels and 7.3 percent above 2019 levels, according to Airports Council International (ACI).

The steady passenger growth was fueled by several factors, according to ACI Director General Justin Erbacci, including lower fuel prices and easing inflation, as well as the increase of travel to and from China, which accelerated growth across major Asia-Pacific hubs.

This week, ACI released its latest ranking of the 10 busiest airports in the world, based on 2025 traffic numbers, with U.S. airports claiming 4 of the top 10 slots. Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG) took the biggest jump on the list, going from 10th place to 5th place, while Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport (CAN) joined the list, jumping from 12th place in 2024 to 9th place last year.

What is the No. 1 busiest airport in the world?

Once again, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport tops the list as the world’s busiest airport for passenger traffic. In 2025, 106.3 million passengers flew through Atlanta, up from 104.65 million in 2023, according to ACI. Considering Atlanta’s status as the global hub for Delta Air Lines, and its strategic location within a two-hour flight of 80 percent of the U.S. population, this ranking should come as no surprise.

What are the 10 busiest airports in the world?

It’s no surprise that Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is the busiest airport in the world, again. Photo by Markus Mainka/Shutterstock

1. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (106.3 million)

With 106.3 million passengers passing through its terminals last year, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) remains a major connecting hub for air travel to, from, and within the United States—especially for those flying with Delta Air Lines and its partners. But it has a lot more going for it than sheer numbers of passengers.

The airport lounges are abundant at Atlanta. As the airport is Delta’s headquarters, each of the seven concourses (A, B, C, D, E, F, and T) has at least one Delta Sky Club. There’s also an American Airlines Admirals Club, a United Club, and the Club at ATL, available to Priority Pass holders and to those who purchase a day pass. Atlanta also has an ambitious art program that includes both permanent and rotating exhibits.

Atlanta’s sprawling airport has seriously stepped up its culinary game in recent years. Its more than 100 food and beverage establishments include acclaimed upscale American restaurant One Flew South, located in Concourse E, as well as a Shake Shack in Concourse A. If you’re in Concourse C, head to the original El Taco for an innovative Mexican menu (fried-chicken tacos, anyone?). You can also fuel up on Southern comfort food at Ludacris’ Chicken and Beer in Concourse D.

2. Dubai International Airport (95.2 million)

Dubai International Airport remains a central player in the latest ranking of the world’s busiest airports, with millions of travelers passing through each year. Courtesy of Dubai International Airport

This enormous global hub in the United Arab Emirates maintains its second rank for total passenger traffic in 2025 and tops the list for the highest international passenger volume in 2025. Dubai International Airport (DXB) has experienced a massive recovery in the past four years, having jumped to the No. 2 spot after being No. 5 in 2022, No. 27 in 2021, and No. 4 in 2019.

Dubai International Airport comprises three terminals. Terminal 3, home to Concourses A, B, and C, is the dedicated terminal for UAE flag carrier Emirates, as well as Air Canada, Qantas, and United. Terminal 2 is for charter and regional airlines, and Terminal 1 is home to the huge Concourse D, which serves all other global airlines.

In Terminal 1, travelers will find eight lounges, including SkyTeam, British Airways, and Lufthansa lounges. There is no shortage of dining and shopping options throughout the terminal, with restaurants and fast-casual outposts such as the Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck, Pret A Manger, Starbucks, Costa Coffee, and Krispy Kreme (for those early morning layovers). For passengers flying Emirates, Terminal 3 is home to several Emirates lounges, as well as the eternally popular burger joint Shake Shack and a Hard Rock Café, if you fancy some music-themed kitsch. As for shopping, to give a sense of just how much retail therapy happens at this hub, Dubai Duty Free sells an average of 3.5 million bottles of perfume, 2.9 million pounds of chocolate, and nearly 5,300 pounds of gold every year.

3. Tokyo Haneda International Airport (91.7 million)

From Edo-style markets to anime-themed shops, Tokyo Haneda International Airport offers a final taste of the city as it rises in the latest rankings of the world’s busiest hubs. Photo by Michael Tanujaya/Shutterstock (L); 18th Studio/Shutterstock (R)

Tokyo Haneda International Airport (HND) rose from fifth place in 2023 to fourth in 2024 and to third in 2025. About 10 miles outside of central Tokyo, Haneda is one of two major airports that serve Tokyo, the other being Narita International Airport. But with Narita about a one-hour drive from central Tokyo, Haneda has the distinct advantage of being much closer to the city—with connections via the subway on the Keikyu Line or via the Tokyo Monorail— while still being served by numerous international airlines, including American, United, Air Canada, British Airways, Lufthansa, KLM, Japan Airlines (JAL), All Nippon Airways (ANA), Singapore Airlines, and Qantas.

Haneda has a trio of terminals: Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 are predominantly for domestic flights, with JAL operating out of Terminal 1 and ANA out of Terminal 2.

Terminal 3 is the international terminal and has some cool features, like the Edo market, which looks like a traditional Tokyo street with small food stands and souvenir shops. There’s also an area called Tokyo Pop Town with stores showcasing anime characters, plus the Planetarium Starry Cafe—a real planetarium. If you’re flying out of Haneda, you’ll definitely be able to get one last solid dose of Japanese food and buy some gifts.

4. Dallas Forth Worth International Airport (85.6 million)

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport covers 26 square miles and 168 gates, offering everything from Texas barbecue to Capital One and Centurion lounges. Photo by CaseyMartin/Shutterstock

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) could be considered a small city (it has its own zip code), as it spans more than 26 square miles, with five terminals and 168 gates. The airport received a $35 million federal grant to construct a zero-carbon electrical plant to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.

If you find yourself with extra time in this sprawling complex, be sure to wine and dine yourself, as there are decent places to eat. In Terminal B, you can sip a glass of wine in a sophisticated space at Decanted or fill up on smoked meats and sides at Cousins Bar-B-Q. There’s an always-reliable Shake Shack in Terminal C, and the Fort Worth coffeehouse Brewed is in Terminals D and E.

Lounges include five American Airlines Admirals Club, a Delta Sky Club, a Capital One Lounge, a Centurion Lounge, and the Club at DFW for Priority Pass holders.

5. Shanghai Pudong International Airport (84.9 million)

Shanghai Pudong International Airport pairs its four-runway footprint with Chinese dining favorites and a strong lineup of airline lounges. Photo by Robert Way/Shutterstock

Set along Shanghai’s eastern coastline, Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG) operates four parallel runways anchored by Terminals 1 and 2 and an expansive satellite concourse connected by underground moving walk ways. Inside Terminal 1, dining leans both local and international, with Canton 8 serving Cantonese cuisine and Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao offering Northern Chinese cuisine; Terminal 2 has quick but reliable options like Ruyi Wonton and several Starbucks counters.

Lounges include multiple China Eastern Airlines First and Business Class lounges, including its flagship VIP lounges in Terminal 1. Air China also maintains two premium lounges in Terminal 2. Independent options include the China Eastern No. 77 Lounge and other contract lounges accessible via Priority Pass, which typically offer hot buffets, shower facilities, and quieter seating areas.

6. Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport (84.8 million)

Chicago O’Hare International Airport remains one of the country’s busiest hubs, with multiple terminals, extensive flight connections, and a wide range of dining and lounge options. Photo by Clay Banks/Unsplash (L); Joshua Hanson/Unsplash (R)

This busy Midwestern airport, which has more than 200 gates in its four terminals (Terminals 1, 2, 3, and 5—there is no Terminal 4), has been quietly ramping up its game. For one, the food options at O’Hare International Airport (ORD) are better than they used to be. That’s mostly thanks to the celebrity chef Rick Bayless–backed Tortas Frontera, which has three locations in O’Hare. For lighter fare, hit up Wicker Park Seafood and Sushi (in Terminals 1 and 2).

If you’re looking to work up a sweat between flights, the Hilton Athletic Club inside the Hilton Chicago O’Hare Airport Hotel sells day passes, which include access to a steam room, a sauna, a lap pool, and locker rooms. You can also head to the yoga room and urban garden in Terminal 3. A family lounge in Terminal 2 near gate F1 includes a play area for kids, and there are nursing rooms in all four terminals.

O’Hare is home to an American Airlines Flagship Lounge and an Admirals Club, a Delta Sky Club, and a United Club and a United Polaris Lounge.

7. London’s Heathrow Airport (84.4 million)

London Heathrow Airport remains one of the world’s busiest, with five terminals and a dense network of international routes. Courtesy of London Heathrow Airport/SIM PHOTOGRAPHY

The main international hub for the capital of the United Kingdom, London’s Heathrow Airport (LHR) is a collection of four bustling terminals—2, 3, 4, and 5 (Terminal 1 closed in 2015)—and there are plans to eventually build a third runway and a new terminal building by 2035. Even without that forthcoming addition, services and amenities abound at the sprawling facility.

Heathrow has an online restaurant directory with links to menus for nearly every airport venue and notes on places that can accommodate special dietary needs (like kosher, vegan, or gluten-free) and those that are kid-friendly.

A mobile ordering app allows passengers in a hurry to preorder food and drink for pickup at participating airport restaurants, and several on-site eateries feature special menu items that can be served within 15 minutes of ordering. Some establishments, like Gordon Ramsay Plane Food, will even put together picnic-style meals designed for travelers to bring onto their flights. There are dozens of lounges at Heathrow, including numerous British Airways outposts, three airport hotels, play areas in all four terminals, and lots of shops.

8. Istanbul Airport (84.4 million)

Bridging Europe and Asia, Istanbul Airport handles millions of travelers each year, pairing its expansive design with a strong lineup of dining and premium lounges. Photo by Onur Kurt/Unsplash

Located 22 miles north of the city center, Istanbul Airport (IST) is a 29.5-square-mile facility (larger than the island of Manhattan) with five runways; an expansion to eight runways is expected by 2028. The main terminal was built to reflect the style of Istanbul’s domed mosques and baths, while the air traffic control tower’s shape is inspired by a tulip, one of the traditional symbols of Istanbul.

If you find yourself with time to spare here, head to the lounge of flag carrier Turkish Airlines (which also welcomes Star Alliance members) for a true feast. The lounge showcases Turkish cuisine and also features relaxation areas, restrooms, shower facilities, and a children’s area, making it an oasis whether you’re traveling for business or as a family.

If you’re looking for an overnight stay or more intense rest, there is a 451-room Yotel that passengers can access both before and after security. Elsewhere in the terminal are ample eateries, including Shake Shack for burgers, Godiva for sweets, Mövenpick for ice cream, Pizzeria Enzo for elevated Italian food, and plenty of Turkish outposts for food, coffee, and treats.

9. Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport (83.5 million)

Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport spans more than 5 square miles with five runways, pairing Cantonese dining spots like Tao Tao Ju with China Southern’s Sky Pearl Club lounges. Photo by Yang Zhanwen/Shutterstock (L); An Rong Xu (R)

Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport (CAN) stretches across more than 5.4 square miles in the Pearl River Delta, with five runways and several terminals centered around Terminal 1 and the newer, larger Terminal 2. Dining stands out here, particularly in Terminal 2, where travelers can sit to enjoy Cantonese fare at Lao Guang Ji and sample dim sum at Tao Tao Ju, alongside international options like KFC and Starbucks. Terminal 1 complements this with a mix of regional Chinese eateries and quick-service counters, making it easy to find everything from congee to Western-style coffee between flights.

The airport serves as the primary hub for China Southern Airlines, whose Sky Pearl Club lounges, which anchor both terminals, have shower suites and full dining spreads. Additional airline lounges include those operated by Air China and Hainan Airlines, while third-party options such as the Easy-boarding Lounge provide access for Priority Pass users.

10. Denver International Airport (82.4 million)

Denver International Airport anchors the latest rankings with its massive footprint and steady stream of travelers. Photo by Peter Scott Barta

Denver International Airport (DEN) offers 172 gates, 90 of which are operated by United Airlines, the dominant carrier at the airport. The airport also has three outdoor decks where travelers can soak up some fresh air and Colorado views, as well as family seating areas, nursing rooms, new bathroom facilities, charging stations, workstations, and rest areas.

Denver is a big transfer hub, so even if you aren’t planning to fly to or from Denver anytime soon, you could very well be flying through it. It’s easy to grab tasty grub during your layover, as each terminal has solid options: Breckenridge Brewery for local brews and Brothers BBQ for overflowing barbecue sandwiches in Terminal A; Snooze for serious breakfast dishes in Terminal B; and a sweet treat from Little Man Ice Cream Co. in Terminal C.

Another feature of the Denver airport is the outdoor plaza that hosts an ice skating rink and live music performances during the holidays from mid-November through early January. Travelers can borrow a free pair of skates inside the Westin hotel.

There’s an American Airlines Admirals Club, an American Express Centurion Lounge, a Delta Sky Club, several United Clubs, and a new United Club Fly concept with grab-and-go snacks.

How do the 2025 world’s busiest airport rankings compare to the previous year?

In 2024, 4 of the world’s top 10 busiest airports were in the United States (same for this year). One year later, the mix is just as international, with Guangzhou bumping Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, India, off the top 10 list this year.

In 2024, these were the top 10 busiest airports in the world based on passenger traffic:



Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Dubai International Airport Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Tokyo Haneda International Airport London’s Heathrow Airport Denver International Airport Istanbul Airport Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport Indira Gandhi International Airport Shanghai Pudong International Airport

This story was originally published in August 2019 and was updated on April 17, 2026, with current information.