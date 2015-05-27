The 5 Best Cities to Celebrate Pride in America

June is LGBTQ Pride Month, which means there are parades in every major city across America. You better be prepared: The annual celebrations throughout the country are crowded and calamitous—not to mention summertime sweltering—and a plan of attack is necessary if you’re going to navigate the crowds. Here, our top picks for food, drinks, and fun in five of America’s gayest cities.

Boston (June 13th)

Where’s the Parade: Copley Square to City Hall Plaza

Where to Stay: The Oasis Guest House, a cute B&B that is walking distance from the parade and affordably priced.

Where to Shop: Bobby from Boston, a preppy vintage store filled with old Hawaiian shirts and cool sunglasses.

Where to Boozy Brunch Before: Stephanie’s on Newbury, a nearby local favorite.

Where to Party After: Club Cafe, a gay Boston institution with a dance club and a video room.

Los Angeles (June 12-14)

Where’s the Parade: West Hollywood

Where to Stay: The Petit Ermitage, a gay-friendly hotel with a rooftop pool and amazing views.

Where to Shop: Mollusk Surf Shop, a Venice store that will have you prepped for the June heat with its beachy clothes.

Where to Boozy Brunch Before: Eveleigh, for an incredible oysters and an outdoor patio.

Where to Party After: The Abbey, one of the most famous gay bars in L.A. and a kind of unofficial Pride hotspot.

New York (June 28th)