The Best New Restaurants in Chicago

Keeping up with Chicago’s best new restaurants is an impossible task, so think of this latest and greatest list as more of a love letter to the places, pairings, and chefs we’re so happy to have in our lives now and for the long haul.

It makes sense to start with a love story and so we begin with Doug Psaltis, ex-RPM executive chef, and former French Laundry pastry chef Hsing Chen, the husband-and-wife team behind Andros Taverna, which opened in Logan Square in February 2021. The couple, both trained in classic French cooking, have turned out a modern Greek restaurant above all others in a city full of Greek restaurants, one that pays homage to Psaltis’s Greek heritage and elevates it to a level of pure happiness.

Dishes like a gorgeously creamy tzatziki served with wood-fired pitas, grilled Mediterranean octopus, and a slow-roasted pork gyro are made with primo ingredients, simultaneously simple and exceptional. The crown jewels, though, are hidden in Chen’s desserts, most notably a baklava froyo made with frozen Greek yogurt, crunchy pieces of house-made baklava, pistachio sauce, and local Heaven’s Honey.

Photo by Jeff Marini Croatia meets Italy on the plates at Rose Mary.

Opened in April 2021, the debut restaurant of chef Joe Flamn, winner of Top Chef season 15, showcases another unique pairing: Flamn’s Italian heritage and his wife’s Croatian roots. The menu at Rose Mary is a thrill to navigate with surprising dishes: a tuna crudo with shallot and beef fat vinaigrette and veal aioli; a gorgeously plated lamb ragu wrapped in wide, ribbon-shaped mafaldine pasta; and stracciatella with apple mostarda and lepinja (flatbread) alongside warm salted bread.

The wine list is exuberant, too, especially the sparkling wines, like Huber Hugo pinot noir rosé from Austria and Lambrusco di Sorbara by Cleto Chiarli. It sounds intimidating, but Flamn is all about being approachable and casual, and everything from the friendly service to the warm atmosphere drives that home.

Launching a restaurant in July of 2020 was a gamble at best, but chefs and husband-and-wife team Tim Flores and Genie Kwon, formerly of Michelin-starred Oriole, have seen their casual French bakery-meets-Filipino barbecue take off at warp speed and top “best restaurant” lists across the country

While Kasama has been crushing it as a breakfast and lunch spot with everything from chocolate croissants to longanisa sausage, it’s finally open for dinner. And the hype is real; reservations for the 13-course fine dining, Filipino-inspired tasting menu (from $185)—with plates of Shanghai-inspired lumpia (spring rolls), bistek wagyu, and croissants with black truffle—sold out fast for December.

A philanthropic, unstuffy take on fine dining was front of mind for former Next chef Jenner Tomaska and his wife Katrina Bravo when they opened Esmé in Lincoln Park in August 2021. French for “beloved,” Esmé demonstrates that devotion with a splurge-worthy tasting menu (from $200) that evolves both seasonally and in collaboration with local artists, whose works are for sale on the walls and integrated in fanciful-meets-fun dishes.