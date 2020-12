An easy day trip from Lisbon (just 45 minutes by train), the town of Sintra is like something out of a fairy tale. This UNESCO World Heritage Site boasts various castles, tunnels, gardens, and estates to explore, and even a mystical Initiation Well! Remember to stop at Sintra's famous Piriquita cafe and try traditional cakes such as travesseiros and queijadas. Make sure to go prepared—even if it's warm in Lisbon, it can be cold in Sintra.