Avengers Land! Mary Poppins Ride! “Star Wars” Hotel! The Disney News We’re Most Excited About

Disney made numerous big announcements over the weekend, and we’re pretty giddy about several of them.



Top of our list is a new Avengers-themed land that will be coming to two of the parks (California and Paris); the name and more details about the immersive, luxury Star Wars hotel being built at Walt Disney World (it’s really more of an experience than a hotel); as well as news of an interactive Moana area (you’re welcome!) and a first-ever Mary Poppins ride.

Here is a list of the highlights.

Avengers assemble!

We had already heard through the Disney media grapevine that an Avengers-themed land was in the works, but now we know a lot more. The Avengers Campus, as it’s been dubbed, will be coming to Disney California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort in 2020, and later to Disneyland Paris.

Courtesy of Disney You'll be able to fly with the Avengers at Avengers Headquarters.

Both campuses will feature the first Spider-Man ride at a Disney park. (There is an Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man ride at Universal Orlando as Universal has licensing rights to Marvel-themed rides east of the Mississippi River.) Disney said that its version will “give guests a taste of what it’s like to have actual super powers as they sling webs to help Spider-Man collect Spider-Bots that have run amok.”

At Disney California Adventure, there will also be an Avengers Headquarters, a building that will house a new ride where guests will be able to “fly” alongside the Avengers to the fictional land of Wakanda, among other destinations. Popular Avengers characters, including Iron Man, Ant-Man, the Wasp, Doctor Strange, members of the Guardians of the Galaxy, and superheroes from Wakanda and Asgard, will make appearances.

At Disneyland Paris, in addition to the Avengers Campus, Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel, a Marvel-themed property, will be opening next summer as well. Rooms will include themed suites based on superheroes such as Spider-Man, and the superheroes will be available for meet and greets.

The “Star Wars” hotel, a glamourous spaceship

Courtesy of Disney Disney released some new images of the “Star Wars”: Galactic Starcruiser.

Two years after first announcing that a luxury Star Wars resort would be coming to Walt Disney World in Florida, Disney finally announced the resort’s name—Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

The high-end property cum immersive experience is being built as the starship Halcyon, on which guests will embark on a two-night adventure that will include unique activities (vague, we know) and dining experiences.

Courtesy of Disney A sneak peek at the Galactic Starcruiser's atrium.

“From the second you arrive, you will become a part of a Star Wars story. You’ll immediately become a citizen of the galaxy and experience all that entails, including dressing up in the proper attire. Once you leave Earth, you will discover a starship alive with characters, stories, and adventures that unfold all around you. It is 100 percent immersive, and the story will touch every single minute of your day,” Disney Parks and Resorts chairman Bob Chapek has previously said about the forthcoming resort.

An opening date has still not yet been announced.

“Moana,” “Mary Poppins,” Mickey and Minnie

This past weekend, Chapek also shared some insights into the evolution of Epcot at Disney World, including the first attraction inspired by Mary Poppins that will come to Cherry Tree Lane at the United Kingdom pavilion.

Courtesy of Disney A first-ever Mary Poppins ride is coming to Disney World.

Also at Epcot, Journey of Water will be a new exploration trail inspired by Moana where guests can interact with what Disney described as magical, living water.

Courtesy of Disney One of our favorites, “Moana,” will also finally be getting some love at Disney World.

Our other favorite news? Mickey and Minnie are finally getting their first proper ride. Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway will be coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in 2020 and to Disneyland in 2022.

