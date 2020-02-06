What We Know About Disney’s Ground-Breakingly Immersive “Star Wars” Hotel

As Walt Disney World prepares to open its Rise of the Resistance ride tomorrow, the latest addition to its Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land and Disney’s most ambitious attraction yet, the theme park trickled out some new information Tuesday night to build anticipation (and help us plan our trips for 2020 and beyond).

The biggest news? Galactic Starcruiser, a ground-breakingly immersive Star Wars–themed hotel, will officially open in 2021. Guests will book two-day, two-night itineraries aboard the “spaceship”—not so different from a galactic cruise ship—and become part of an interactive storyline that includes lightsaber training (for both kids and adults!), surprise space battles, and covert boiler room meetings. There’s also, of course, a “shore excursion” to Batuu, the home of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Reservations for the Galactic Starcruiser will open later this year.

You won’t have to wait that long for Epcot’s transformation. At the D23 Expo in August, Disney announced Epcot would undergo a massive overhaul, reimagining the 37-year-old park as four sectors: the existing World Showcase, where visitors country-hop and attend Epcot’s festivals; plus World Celebration, World Nature, and World Discovery. Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure—a ride that first appeared in Disneyland Paris in 2014—will join World Showcase’s France pavilion in summer 2020, and a forthcoming attraction in the United Kingdom pavilion will be the first ever themed after Mary Poppins.