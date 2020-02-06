What We Know About Disney’s Ground-Breakingly Immersive “Star Wars” Hotel

Feb 6, 2020
Disney has begun to release tantalizing bits of information about the 2021 opening of a hotel based on “Star Wars,” including renderings like this one.
Walt Disney World unveils new details about “Star Wars”: Galactic Starcruiser, Moana and Ratatouille attractions, Epcot changes, and more.
As Walt Disney World prepares to open its Rise of the Resistance ride tomorrow, the latest addition to its Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land and Disney’s most ambitious attraction yet, the theme park trickled out some new information Tuesday night to build anticipation (and help us plan our trips for 2020 and beyond).
The biggest news? Galactic Starcruiser, a ground-breakingly immersive Star Wars–themed hotel, will officially open in 2021. Guests will book two-day, two-night itineraries aboard the “spaceship”—not so different from a galactic cruise ship—and become part of an interactive storyline that includes lightsaber training (for both kids and adults!), surprise space battles, and covert boiler room meetings. There’s also, of course, a “shore excursion” to Batuu, the home of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Reservations for the Galactic Starcruiser will open later this year.
You won’t have to wait that long for Epcot’s transformation. At the D23 Expo in August, Disney announced Epcot would undergo a massive overhaul, reimagining the 37-year-old park as four sectors: the existing World Showcase, where visitors country-hop and attend Epcot’s festivals; plus World Celebration, World Nature, and World Discovery. Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure—a ride that first appeared in Disneyland Paris in 2014—will join World Showcase’s France pavilion in summer 2020, and a forthcoming attraction in the United Kingdom pavilion will be the first ever themed after Mary Poppins.
But guests will see the beginnings of the Epcot transformation as early as January 17, when World Nature debuts. This land will celebrate Earth’s natural beauty, promote conservation efforts, and feature a Moana-inspired exploration trail called Journey of Water. Launching on the same day is the Beauty and the Beast Sing-Along, which will share theater space with the short Impressions de France film in the France pavilion.
Next up in 2020 is the premiere of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Surprisingly, this will be the first (and only) ride to star the famous mice. The attraction will open in the Walt Disney World theme park on March 4, 2020, while its Disneyland counterpart in California is slated for a 2022 debut.
