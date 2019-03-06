How to Experience Alaska’s Real Essence on a Cruise

From cuddling sled-dog puppies to hiking Denali National Park, these cruise lines offer some of the best ways to see Alaska right now.

The 49th state satisfies all types of travelers’ cravings for adventure. By ship, you can glide through the Inside Passage and watch humpback whales breach in spectacular settings like Glacier Bay National Park. On land, you can partake in classic Alaskan activities such as heli-hiking and dogsled mushing, or you can catch your own salmon in a glacier-fed stream. There are many ways to check out the Last Frontier’s vast wilderness, but embarking on a cruise is a great option for those who want access to both land and sea offerings in Alaska. Bookings for Alaskan ship expeditions have skyrocketed over the past few years with cruise lines offering more in-depth itineraries centered around the state’s scenic landscapes, majestic wildlife, and distinctive local culture. Here are five experiences you can (and should) have on an Alaskan cruise. Support Alaskan-owned businesses Cruise lines such as Seabourn, Holland America, Princess, Carnival, Oceania, and Celebrity feature Alaska itineraries that stop at Icy Strait Point, a native-owned and operated cruise port. This gives passengers the opportunity to explore Hoonah, Alaska’s largest Tlingit town, with its restored 1912 salmon cannery and museum, nature trails, and 100 percent Alaskan-owned shops. At the Adventure Center, travelers can choose the activity of their choice, including day trips to nearby Point Adolphus (one of Alaska’s richest whale grounds). Those who stick around Hoonah can see bald eagles wheel overhead, sip a local beer at the Duck Point Smokehouse, or fly down North America’s longest and highest ZipRider. Courtesy of Princess Cruises Princess Cruises allows its passengers to cuddle with sled-dog puppies. Meet sled-dog puppies

As part of the award-winning "North to Alaska" program from Princess Cruises, onboard activities on Alaskan expeditions include hanging out with some of Skagway's newest sled dogs. When the cuddly puppies visit the ship's central atrium, you can snap a picture and talk with the handlers who train them for a life of mushing. Other cruise lines, such as Carnival, offer on-land visits to Alaska's sled-dog and musher's camps. And with Azamara Club Cruises, a dog-sledding day trip even includes a helicopter trip to the vast Mendenhall Glacier. Cook your catch During certain Princess Cruises shore excursions in Alaska, if you land a salmon or halibut, the ship's chefs will prepare it to your specifications to enjoy onboard. The exclusive "Cook My Catch" offering is available during port calls at Juneau and Ketchikan. As passengers return from their fishing trip tour, they select their preferred preparation and accompaniments, and then the culinary team takes it from there. If the fish aren't biting, you can still dine on fresh Alaskan king crab, king salmon, and halibut in Princess ships' main dining rooms. Plus, the top deck grills feature specialties from popular shore-side eateries, including crab cakes from Tracy's King Crab Shack in Juneau, fish tacos from The Alaska Fish House in Ketchikan, and seafood chowder from Bonanza Bar and Grill in Skagway. Photo by Shutterstock Denali is the tallest mountain peak in North America. Delve deeper into Denali

