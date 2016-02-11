Seven Valentine's Day Menus Worth The Splurge in NYC This Year

Nothing says “I love you” like an unforgettable meal in a romantic setting. In New York City, there is no shortage of special menus targeting the Valentine’s Day crowds, but it can be tricky to tease out which of these is worth shelling out the big bucks for. We’ve rounded up seven of the best menus the city has to offer, from opulent brunches to over-the-top dinners, and from a parents’ night out to a sexy aphrodisiac tasting. Wherever you decide to go, do yourself (and your relationship) a favor and make reservations ASAP.

Courtesy of Baita

Whether you are flying solo or are spoken for, Eataly has you covered. The Flatiron Italian specialty store has two different Valentine’s Day offerings, tailored to your relationship status. Their rooftop beer garden, Baita, is hosting the appropriately-named Drink Your Heart Out event from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. for singles. All-access drink bracelets start at $35 and there will be a full menu of “love bites” for noshing. Those looking for a couples’ dinner should head to Manzo, Eataly's fine dining restaurant, for a $125 five-course tasting menu complete with candlelight and roses. —200 5th Ave. | (646) 398-5116 |

website

2. Dovetail

Situated next to the Museum of Natural History, chef John Fraser’s Michelin-starred restaurant Dovetail is worth a trip any day of the year. The tasting-menu only format means that diners will have ample opportunity to sample the refined American nouveau cuisine throughout their leisurely meal. For Valentine’s Day, they are offering special menus at both brunch and dinner. Brunch (from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) features a $68 three-course prix-fixe with unlimited champagne, signature canapés, choice of entrees like lobster omelet or crab benedict, and a dessert. The $150 five-course prix-fixe for dinner includes delectable options such as filet mignon with sunchokes and bone marrow emulsion and red velvet beet cake.—103 W. 77th St. | (212) 362-3800 | website

By Paul Wagtouicz Sturgeon and saurkraut at Gabriel Kreuther