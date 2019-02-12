San Francisco’s Best Rooftop Bars

“Getting high” in San Francisco can also mean pairing city views with your cocktails at a sophisticated sky-high lounge.

In most cities, rooftop bars are synonymous with short-sleeve days, sundress nights, and summertime easy living. That is, of course, unless you’re in San Francisco, where the infamous chill dares you to even consider drinking and dining al fresco without a wool scarf. Compared to warmer climes, San Francisco’s rooftop bar scene is a little spare. But fret not, things are finally looking up, literally, and new lofty watering holes keep rolling in like the city’s signature fog. Here are our favorite rooftop bars, where the heat lamps are warm, the signature cocktails flow, and the views ensure you’ll fall for this cool city by the bay any time of year. Courtesy of El Techo de Lolinda A rollicking brunch and welcoming happy hour make El Techo a favorite among locals. 1. El Techo de Lolinda El Techo de Lolinda translates to “Lolinda’s roof,” which aptly describes the Latin American hot spot on top of Lolinda steakhouse in the Mission District. On those rare hot San Francisco weekends, pitchers of margaritas and brunch (a local sport) are wildly popular; the weekday happy hour draws a crowd, too, with $4 cervezas and tasty street-food specialties such as shrimp skewers and chicharrones de carne. Tropical rum- and tequila-focused cocktails are stellar and pair well with views that stretch from the surrounding rooftops all the way to the downtown skyline and the Bay Bridge. On cold nights, heat lamps are lit, blankets are doled out, and a windscreen keeps everyone toasty warm, all of which lead to hard-to-get tables at this SF favorite. 2516 Mission St., Mission District; eltechosf.com Courtesy of Jones A cocktail at Jones elevates an evening in the Tenderloin. 2. Jones

Something about the wrought-iron gates that open on a stairway to the roof lends Jones a coveted hideaway appeal. When you climb the stairs to the 8,000-square-foot rooftop patio—featuring fairy lights, palms, planter boxes, neighborhood views, and signature cocktails—you’ll know you’ve arrived at a cool spot. Jones is handy for the Financial District crowd who flock here for happy hour. Heed the message of the patio’s neon sign, “Take It Outside,” and nab a first-come-first-served outdoor table. Closed Sunday evening and Monday. 620 Jones St., Tenderloin; 620-jones.com 3. Rooftop 25 Down an alley and just a foul ball’s trajectory away from AT&T Park, this recently opened casual rooftop bar is great on a sunny day, even if the Giants aren’t playing a home game. A menu of shareable plates like oysters, shrimp, or homemade pizza is great for weekend meet-ups with friends, but the drinks are where it’s at, with a superb selection of wine and beer by the glass, signature cocktails, and boozy frozen concoctions such as the spicy passion fruit margarita. For fun, order one of the adult otter pops with booze inside—the watermelon sangria flavor is particularly tasty. When the sun goes down, a canopy of heat lamps keep the chill away. Closed Sunday. 25 Lusk St., South Park; 25lusk.com Courtesy of Dirty Habit Movie nights and a deep whiskey list make this an attractive Dirty Habit. 4. Dirty Habit This bar on the fifth floor of the Hotel Zelos can’t boast downtown views of San Francisco, but it makes up for that with a rare and small-batch whiskey list and a sequestered but spacious patio offering cool vibes, hot fire tables, and plenty of seating.

The specialty cocktail program is on point, too, with creative twists on classics and a few surprises. But the sharable punch bowls, such as the refreshing Under the Skin—made with Lillet Blanc, pomegranate, lemon, pineapple, and ginger beer—really turn the night into a party. Swing by Dirty Habit in September and October (San Francisco’s warm months), when it hosts an outdoor movie series. 12 Fourth St., SoMa; dirtyhabitsf.com 5. B Bar & Restaurant Can you say tableside sangria, craft cocktails, and dollar oysters? Happy hour doesn’t get much happier than the one held on this landscaped rooftop bar and restaurant atop Moscone Center and Gardens. Honestly, though, any time works for a scenic sip with views of Yerba Buena Gardens and downtown, pitchers of beer with friends, or a signature drink (the Feisty Flirt, perhaps) with a date. If you miss the happy-hour oysters, don’t worry—the menu’s banh mi sliders, carnitas tacos, truffle fries, and deviled eggs go down easily. Closed Sunday and Monday. 720 Howard St., SoMa; bsanfrancisco.com Photo by Manolo Yilera Proper, indeed: Dreamy rooftop views and a chic crowd have made Charmaine’s a hit. 6. Charmaine’s

