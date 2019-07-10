Round-Trip to Paris for $380? There Are Amazing Fall Airfare Deals Right Now

These prices just helped us decide where we’re traveling to next.

Summer is nearly halfway over, which means it’s time to start planning an amazing trip for the fall. Thankfully, there are some seriously great airfare deals right now that are exactly the motivation we need. Before we dive into the deals themselves, here is the best way to resurface many of them—search for the desired flights on Google Flights and then use the drop-down calendar feature to scan for the best fares. The fares could very likely change between press time and when you actually go to search for them. Don’t dismay: Even if the prices aren’t as low as what we and others have found, there could still be really great deals that are hundreds of dollars below the norm. And if they’ve gone up considerably but you now have your heart set on a desired destination, you can set up a price alert so that you’re at the ready the next time the fares drop to an attractive rate. (To set up an alert, just click the option to "track prices" just below the search bar.)

Another place to look and/or cross-check for the following flight deals is on the website Skyscanner. Now that you have the tools to search and book, go forth and find these airfare deals that just breathed new life into our fall travel prospects. Europe fares from $225

Photo by Radu Bercan/Shutterstock Hello, Amsterdam! Scott’s Cheap Flights notified us about this week. We couldn’t help but drool over the list of airfare deals for hopping the pond thatnotified us about this week.

The air deal newsletter tipped us off to amazingly cheap round-trip flights to Paris from Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Miami this fall—flights had dipped as low as $260 at one point, but appeared to be hovering closer to $380 at press time and were headed upwards from there, so time is of the essence. The deals were through American Airlines, Finnair, Iberia, Air France, and Delta. For travel starting in September, nonstop round-trip flights to Amsterdam from New York were going for as low as $352 on Norwegian last we checked. Fall flights from New York to Copenhagen were trending in the range of $380 at last glance, and nonstop round-trip flights to London from Los Angeles and San Francisco for travel during the last few months of the year were as low as $350 on British Airways and American. As reported by The Points Guy, there are also great deals now for flights to Barcelona and Madrid from New York, Newark, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Miami, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles. Round-trip flights are as low as $225 for travel starting in September and heading all the way into early May. Flight deal subscription service Dollar Flight Club found some enticing Europe flights deals, too. Dollar Flight Club told us about round-trip flights from New York, Newark, and Miami to Rome for as low as $336; flights to Milan from San Francisco and Los Angeles starting at $399; and flights to Brussels from Los Angeles as low as $301. Most were found on Google Flights, but the Brussels deal was on Skyscanner.

Thailand starting at $466 Photo by Anansing/Shutterstock Give us all the Thai street food. this great deal that has us already planning a temple-hopping trek: one-stop flights to Bangkok priced from $466 round-trip from origin cities that include New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, on ANA, United, Air China, and China Eastern. The deal is for flights in August through December 2019. The folks over at The Points Guy stumbled uponthat has us already planning a temple-hopping trek: one-stop flights topriced from $466 round-trip from origin cities that include New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, on ANA, United, Air China, and China Eastern. The deal is for flights in August through December 2019. China starting as low as $316 Photo by LMspencer/Shutterstock Shanghai is suddenly within reach. Airfare Watchdog is running a China sale with round-trip flights starting as low as $316. The deal is through Hainan Airlines; tickets must be purchased by July 16 for travel between September 1, 2019, and March 28, 2020, for a three-day minimum stay. Sample fares include round-trip flights from Los Angeles to Shanghai or Beijing for $316; round-trip New York to Beijing for $398; Seattle to Shanghai or Beijing for $466; Los Angeles to Chengdu or Chongqing for $475; and Boston to Shanghai or Beijing for $580. Deal finderis running awith round-trip flights starting as low as $316. The deal is through Hainan Airlines; tickets must be purchased by July 16 for travel between September 1, 2019, and March 28, 2020, for a three-day minimum stay. Sample fares include round-trip flights from Los Angeles toorfor $316; round-trip New York to Beijing for $398; Seattle to Shanghai or Beijing for $466; Los Angeles to Chengdu or Chongqing for $475; and Boston to Shanghai or Beijing for $580. Fall sales from Southwest, United

