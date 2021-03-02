Home>Travel inspiration>Style and Design

Rothy’s Is Marking Down Archived Styles Under $100 During Its First Sale—Ever

By Lyndsey Matthews

Mar 2, 2021

Rothy’s is marking down past season colors of its cult-favorite loafers, flats, and sneakers.

Courtesy of Rothy’s

These sustainably made travel shoes are discounted up to 42 percent off right now.

These sustainably made travel shoes are discounted up to 42 percent off right now.

Like many others, my WFH pandemic style has been all about comfort. If the pants have buttons, they don’t get worn. If the shoes have complicated laces or any sign of a heel, they stay in my closet. When I do go outside, I just switch from my house slippers to my outdoor slippers (they’re also cozy but with rubber soles). However, as vaccine availability increases, the inevitability of wearing real shoes once again seems to be quickly approaching.

Thankfully, Rothy’s is launching its first-ever sale on past styles of its sustainably made shoes that wear like slippers but look like pointed-toe flats, loafers, or slip-on sneakers. For the uninitiated, Rothy’s is a San Francisco–based brand that crafts all of its shoes (and bags now, too) from recycled plastic. The sustainably made footwear is flexible, lightweight, and machine washable, making it an ideal travel shoe.

Rothy’s Archive Sale kicks off at 12 p.m. on March 2, 2021, and features discounts up to 42 percent off on certain colors and styles of shoes as well as a limited selection of its bags. There’s no official end date to the sale—items will be listed until they sell out. But with limited supplies and sizes, it’s in your best interest to act quickly.

You’ll find favorite items like the Point, the Loafer, and the Sneaker marked down under $100 for the first time ever. The sale is only available online and all items are final sale (sorry, no returns).

Here are just a few of our favorite deals you can snag on shoes and bags—and the colors they’re available in—during the Rothy’s sale.

The Point in Twilight Metallic
Courtesy of Rothy’s
The Point in Twilight Metallic

The Point

  • Buy now: $85 (was $145), rothys.com
  • 41 percent off: Fig Python, Safari, Twilight Metallic, Persimmon, Hot Pink, and Moroccan Rose
The Loafer in Navy Zebra
Courtesy of Rothy’s
The Loafer in Navy Zebra

The Loafer

  • Buy now: $95 (was $165), rothys.com
  • 42 percent off: Gold Houndstooth, Navy Zebra, and Red Camo
The Sneaker in Red Tiger Stripe
Courtesy of Rothy’s
The Sneaker in Red Tiger Stripe

The Sneaker

  • Buy now: $75 (was $125), rothys.com
  • 40 percent off: Tiger Stripe, Maritime Tiger, and Opal Python

Products we write about are independently vetted and recommended by our editors. AFAR may earn a commission if you buy through our links, which helps support our independent publication.

