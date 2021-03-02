Rothy’s Is Marking Down Archived Styles Under $100 During Its First Sale—Ever

Like many others, my WFH pandemic style has been all about comfort. If the pants have buttons, they don’t get worn. If the shoes have complicated laces or any sign of a heel, they stay in my closet. When I do go outside, I just switch from my house slippers to my outdoor slippers (they’re also cozy but with rubber soles). However, as vaccine availability increases, the inevitability of wearing real shoes once again seems to be quickly approaching.

Thankfully, Rothy’s is launching its first-ever sale on past styles of its sustainably made shoes that wear like slippers but look like pointed-toe flats, loafers, or slip-on sneakers. For the uninitiated, Rothy’s is a San Francisco–based brand that crafts all of its shoes (and bags now, too) from recycled plastic. The sustainably made footwear is flexible, lightweight, and machine washable, making it an ideal travel shoe.

Rothy’s Archive Sale kicks off at 12 p.m. on March 2, 2021, and features discounts up to 42 percent off on certain colors and styles of shoes as well as a limited selection of its bags. There’s no official end date to the sale—items will be listed until they sell out. But with limited supplies and sizes, it’s in your best interest to act quickly.

You’ll find favorite items like the Point, the Loafer, and the Sneaker marked down under $100 for the first time ever. The sale is only available online and all items are final sale (sorry, no returns).