Stylish Walking Shoes for Travel That Are Actually Comfortable

Yes, it can be done—these travel shoes hold up to a long day of walking but are still chic enough for a night out on the town.

share this article

In the competition for suitcase real estate, beautiful shoes often lose to practical ones. But what if you could explore all day on foot in travel shoes that are both comfortable and stylish? With the following impeccably designed pairs, it’s a real possibility. Best travel shoes for women The mule: Bells & Becks A mule is the footwear equivalent of a sleeveless coat; warm yet airy, it’s a chameleon fit for many climates and occasions. Designed in California and produced in Italy, Bells & Becks Mirella mules, are hand-stitched and constructed using an old-school Italian technique. They hug the foot just right with a flexible sole and a soft, forgiving upper. Available in a variety of colors, the attention-grabbing mules are also adorned with irresistible tassels. Buy Now: $345, bellsandbecks.com The flat: Rothy’s Flats are are rarely considered long-distance walking shoes, but Rothy’s, a San Francisco–based brand that crafts sustainable shoes out of recycled plastic, has created a shoe that beats the odds. Flexible, nearly weightless, and moisture-wicking, Rothy’s shoes can go from the countryside to the museum; a quick spin in the washing machine will erase any signs of dusty roads. The Point, a style that comes in dozens of hues and patterns, is especially chic and works well with jeans and dresses alike. Buy Now: $145, rothys.com Photo by Jenny Chung Seeger Despite the small heel, you could walk for miles in Arno Collective’s Sera bootie. The bootie: Arno Cooperative

Article continues below advertisement

When it comes time to explore a city’s nightlife, the black ankle bootie is the one thing you’ll always regret leaving behind. The Sera, an incredibly comfortable boot from the women-owned Arno Cooperative, destroys any assumption you might have that boots aren’t made for walking—at any time of day. Despite its small heel, the soft-suede Sera provides sturdy support, and the elastic side panels ensure that the shoe works with you, not against you. The stud detail adds a memorable touch; dress it up, dress it down, wear it day to night. Buy Now: $265, arnocooperative.com Best travel shoes for men Courtesy of Plae Plae’s Mulberry sneaker is seriously high tech. The sneaker: Plae Not all travel-friendly kicks are created equal. Plae, an environmentally friendly brand based in San Francisco, makes tech-forward unisex sneakers for kids and adults that are a cut above the rest. Both gorgeous and cleverly constructed, the slick Mulberry sneaker is perfect for fast-paced trips; it’s equipped with a single-motion fastening mechanism, a breathable sole with good traction, and a customizable modular insole. Buy Now: $160, plae.com Courtesy of Pikolinos The Santiago low-cut boot is great for coastal walks or strolling through town. The boot: Pikolinos Whether your travel plans include hiking or clubbing, you should always pack a reliable boot. Pikolinos, a Spanish brand with a charitable side (the brand frequently collaborates with NGOs around the world to launch collections that benefit at-risk communities) makes boots that look seasoned and ready for action. Its Santiago boot, a leather lace-up with a suede accent, features a flexible sole, calf support, and an elegant look that is still rugged enough for the wilderness. The low-cut style can work well with jeans or with hiking shorts, and the textured leather will still look great with some wear and tear. Buy Now: $190, pikolinos.com Courtesy of Vayarta The slip-on design of Vayarta’s mocassins makes them ideal airport shoes. The moccasin: Vayarta

Article continues below advertisement