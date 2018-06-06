Save Oceans as You Shop These Sustainable Products Made From Recycled Waste

These innovative items aren’t just trendy—they’re eco-friendly too.

It’s a beach towel, it’s a yoga towel, it’s a travel towel . . . and it’s made using 100 percent recycled materials. Nomadix designs these stylish, sustainable towels to be hyper durable, lightweight, and quick drying so you can take them just about anywhere with you. The eco-friendly line also offers equally sensible festival blankets and hand towels made primarily from repurposed waste. Courtesy of Hamilton Perkins Hamilton Perkins “Earth Bag Lite” duffle Hamilton Perkins Collection travel bags Buy Now: hamiltonperkins.com Every individual Hamilton Perkins Collection bag is made of approximately 17.5 recycled plastic bottles and features a one-of-a-kind lining made of old billboard vinyl and posters. The thoughtful travel bags come in different colors and styles (including duffles, backpacks, and hip bags), all of which are highly durable and equally sustainable. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hamilton Perkins has also started making face masks from recycled materials, too. Courtesy of Sea2See “Shine” sunglasses by Sea2See Sea2See sunglasses Buy Now: sea2see.org These stylish sunglasses and optical frames are made entirely from recycled ocean plastic, abandoned fishnets, and ropes collected in Spain’s coastal fishing communities. The Barcelona-based company’s philosophy focuses on eco-innovation: Plastic is the main source of material in the eyewear industry, and Sea2See aims to lead the change in “turning waste into fashion.” Courtesy of Adidas Adidas Ultraboost X Parley women’s running sneakers (also available in men’s and children’s sizes) Adidas X Parley for the Oceans sportswear Buy Now: adidas.com Ocean advocacy organization Parley for the Oceans teamed with Adidas to create a sustainable sportswear line using yarn spun Parley Ocean Plastic—beach waste that is intercepted and upcycled before it reaches the ocean. The Adidas X Parley for the Oceans line, which includes running shoes and workout wear for men, women, and children also features designs from famed fashion house Stella McCartney. Adidas has since pledged to use repurposed ocean plastic in all of its products by 2024. Courtesy of The Tropics “The Seaboard Trunk” by The Tropics The Tropics swim trunks Buy Now: thetropics.co

This men’s swimwear line makes products “that are used to enjoy the ocean, not destroy it.” Each pair of trunks is created from recycled materials that have been transformed into durable Repreve fiber. The Miami-based brand’s efforts to prevent ocean pollution doesn’t stop with its products. Each month, The Tropics hosts beach cleanups to spread sustainable awareness throughout the community. Courtesy of Norton Point “The Tide” sunglasses from Norton Point Buy Now: nortonpoint.com This Massachusetts-based eyewear brand removes plastic from Haiti’s canals and coastlines and transforms the waste into “socially conscious eyewear.” For every pair of sunglasses sold, Norton Point pledges to remove one pound of plastic from the ocean. Additionally, 5 percent of net profits go toward global clean-up, education, and remediation initiatives. Courtesy of 8Hz 8Hz Backpack from “The Saber Collection" 8Hz backpacks Buy Now: 8-hz.com This eco-friendly travel pack features fabric made from 100 percent recycled plastic bottles. The backpacks feature multiple side pockets, dual handles, and additional space for larger travel gear. 8Hz blends utility and sustainability: Each backpack leaves 75 percent less carbon footprint than bags made using virgin polyester fabric, and 8 percent of the net profits from each purchase is donated toward causes that help keep the oceans clean. Courtesy of Sea Star Beachwear X Ocean Sole A reef fish sculpture, repurposed from plastic flip-flops, from Sea Star Beachwear X Ocean Sole’s Bahari Collection Ocean Sole x Sea Star recycled beach art Buy Now: seastarbeachwear.com

