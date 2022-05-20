What’s New in NYC This Summer

Whether it’s the opening of the new Aman, the Basquiat exhibit everyone’s talking about, or the return of NYC Pride March, there are plenty of reasons to visit NYC now.

Summer Fridays can’t come soon enough. New Yorkers have been waiting to get back outside with a vengeance, whether it’s to neighborhood hop by ferry or enjoy rooftop views of Manhattan at a terrific new Williamsburg restaurant. Why not join them? Our NYC-based editors deliver the latest and greatest reasons to visit the city this summer. Courtesy of Aman New York The new Aman New York, set to open in August 2022, will be a destination unto itself. New NYC hotels to get excited about As AFAR senior editor Lyndsey Matthews reported earlier this week, “Despite the pandemic, more than two dozen new hotels opened across New York City in 2021. Of those, the most exciting openings are now welcoming travelers to explore parts of the city they couldn’t access before—like the Casa Cipriani at a historic ferry terminal in the Financial District—or perhaps never considered venturing to (Roosevelt Island, we’re looking at you). “Of course, New York’s great revival isn’t just about the hotel openings we’ve curated here. There are currently more than 50 other new hotels actively in the pipeline, according to data gathered by the city’s tourism board. In the coming months, Washington Heights will get the Radio Hotel, the shuttered NoMad Hotel will be reborn as the Ned near the upcoming Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad, and the storied Chelsea Hotel will finish its transformation from a residence hotel into a boutique hotel this summer. As for the (very highly) anticipated arrival of the new Aman New York? It finally has an opening date: August 2, 2022. Reservations begin July 25. Read on for the full story on new hotel openings in NYC. Restaurant(s) to plan a trip around

