The Things That Cheered Us Up This Week

Looking for some good news—or at least a delightful diversion—in this time of uncertainty and isolation? AFAR’s editors share the positive little things that have brightened long days spent inside.

You know the feeling: your shoulders slowly descend from their usual position up by your ears, your jaw unclenches, your resting freakout face softens and, perhaps, even manages a smile. You’ve found it! That playlist, that podcast, that YouTube video, or that website allowing a few delicious minutes of escape from the buzzing of the news. Dedicating some time each day to exploring, indulging, listening, celebrating creativity, and challenging ourselves to make our own work provides the lifeline we need to keep us tethered to the good things in life. With this in mind, AFAR editors have gathered a few of our recent favorite pastimes. We update this good news weekly, so come back to gather more inspiration! Added the Week of May 18 Probably Tomfoolery OK, maybe the last time you read a poem was when you had to in school. And maybe you think anything that rhymes is dreck and fairy tales are only for kids. You might change your mind with this poem/verse/fairy tale by Tomos Roberts (aka Probably Tomfoolery), “The Great Realization.” Yes, it rhymes. It also works, even if you’re weary of anything related to COVID-19. I’m certainly tired of the subject but was glad to hear what Roberts has to say. As the American poet and doctor William Carlos Williams noted, “It is difficult to get the news from poems yet men die miserably every day for lack of what is found there.” Here is another of his recent works, on Instagram. —Pat Tompkins, Copy editor NextDraft newsletter When my colleague, Anni Cuccinello, recommended the NextDraft newsletter as a source for interesting news reporting and opinion, I had no idea how avidly I’d look forward to each day’s ridiculously masterful headlines. To wit, yesterday’s article about the quantity of baked goods Americans are making and consuming while under lockdown is entitled “Bake News,” and includes lines like “Almost overnight, America's carb footprint expanded dramatically.” The subject line of another newsletter about the lockdown read “Quarantine Age Wasteland.” Article titles like “He Said, Xi Said,” “Slaughterhouse Jive,” and “Now is the Winter of Our President” appeal to my shameless love of clever wordplay. The news-obsessive writer, Dave Pell, is not only prolifically clever, his cranky, lefty politics support and inform my cranky, lefty worldview. Yes, sometimes getting me riled up about politics can actually make me cheerful. —Ann Shields, Managing editor, travel guides Added the Week of May 11 What We Do in the Shadows on FX There’s so much to adore in the premise alone of this mockumentary comedy series, now in its second season: Four vampire roommates who have been living together on Staten Island for hundreds of years navigate modern life (and maybe try to take over the borough?) with the help of a quiet but capable human familiar. Creators Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement, who also helmed the 2014 feature film of the same name, lead the show’s sharp-as-fangs writing team, and the main characters—Nandor the Relentless, an effete with a marauding past; Nandor’s devoted familiar Guillermo; the superstitious, whip-smart Nadja; her sensual, “bat!”-exclaiming husband, Laszlo; and the purposefully boring Colin Robinson—are interminably lovable. —Sara Button, Assistant editor Watch It: iTunes, Google Play, Hulu Virtual Tour of Studio Ghibli I’d planned to go to Tokyo for the first time this October but that doesn’t look like it’s going to happen in the current state of the world. In addition to sushi and temples and retracing Bourdain’s bar-hopping itinerary, I’d been eager to check out the Studio Ghibli Museum. When my kids were little, we regularly rewatched Kiki’s Delivery Service and My Neighbor Totoro, and later, Spirited Away. (I was mortified—and secretly proud—when someone asked my 4-year-old daughter what her favorite movie was and she thought and then said, “Well, my favorite director is Miyazaki, so any of his films.” Yikes.) To placate their fans while closed for COVID-19 lockdown, the museum has released a few short films that reveal a museum even more full of whimsy and magic than I could have predicted. —Ann Shields, Managing editor, travel guides Malted flour for addictive waffles When I ordered Golden Malted waffle and pancake mix, I was braced for a Bisquick-level letdown. Surely the canned stuff couldn’t live up to a mix made from scratch, even if the pre-mixed flour is good enough for Disneyland. My waistline regrets to inform you that the mix is fantastic and produced the best waffles I’ve ever made. The batter didn’t get particularly dark when cooking, but the golden waffles disappeared quickly, whether or not they were drowning in syrup. The mix provides a good foundation for salty or sweet palates—chicken tenders paired with the waffles just as well as syrup or strawberry jelly. My plan is to wait until some maple syrup arrives from Vermont before whipping up a batch of pancakes, but my taste buds may not be able to hold out that long.—Nicole Antonio, Managing editor Add a word, ruin a book A bookish pal sent me a list of books, ranging from classic novels to kids’ tales to best sellers, that all had been slightly altered. The list of titles—“add a word, ruin a book”—was new to me. After laughing over The Shelf Life of Pi, Charlotte’s Web History, A Brief History of Hammer Time, Bud Light in August, Mansfield Skate Park, The Lion, the Witch, and the IKEA Wardrobe, and others, I shared them with several AFAR editors and tried crafting a few myself; the limit of adding only one word makes it a challenge: Taxes From Here to Eternity, The Beautiful and Damned Smartphone, Recipes of Mice and Men, The Little House on the Prairie Dog, Restrooms on the Road. Fellow editors came up with A Farewell to Flabby Arms; Wallet-Sized Portrait of a Lady; Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, Heartburn; and No Love in the Time of Cholera. A fine distraction offering mindless, silly, free fun for all. —Pat Tompkins, Copy editor Snoop Dogg sitting in his car listening to Frozen’s “Let It Go” This tall drink of bong water has somehow become the Henry Fonda-Everyman of the pandemic lockdown. That is all. —A.S. Added the Week of May 4 An Inspiring International Music/Dance Collaboration Violinist and composer Mauro Durante, of music ensemble Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino, had been locked down in the southern Italian city of Lecce for a while when a new melody suddenly came to him. Instead of his usual warm-up, an arpeggio burst forth and with it a title: “We’re All in the Same Dance.” He knew he wanted to release the song a little differently than he might otherwise in an album. “I kept thinking, ‘All in the same dance, hundreds of feet, dancing to that same tune. Different feet, different moves and colors, different backgrounds, same dance. That’s when I knew I wanted to make a video out of that,” Durante told me via email. So he took to social media and put a call out to dancers to take part in a music video of sorts, all dancing to the same song. More than 200 dancers across five continents responded! The result? This stunning two-and-a-half-minute dance video that I have watched probably a dozen times. Durante enlisted director Gabriele Surdo to put all the footage together, and his masterful editing and direction really make it feel like all the bodies are dancing as one. —Sara Button, Assistant editor Home: A 30-Day Yoga Journey I have never been a morning person but I started to force myself to wake up a little earlier than usual and do some Yoga with Adriene on You Tube. In particular her series “Home: A 30-Day Yoga Journey” is what makes me jump out of bed every morning, and day by day my morning self is less grumpy and definitely more flexible. For the first time in my life, I am now creating a daily routine and I can finally understand the extra time and extra energy that every morning person talks about. —Claudia Cardia, Motion graphics video editor Mimi & Brownie

