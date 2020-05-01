How to Take Your Kids on a Disney Trip at Home

The parks are closed, but our imaginations aren’t. Here’s what to eat, watch, and craft when you can only go to Disneyland and Walt Disney World in spirit.

Although Walt Disney World and Disneyland have been closed for almost two months, cast members have been keeping a positive outlook by sharing #DisneyMagicMoments, such as Aulani staff dancing hula at home and JAMMitors (janitors who jam) performing on unconventional drum kits, plus images of hope. But how can fans and future guests truly capture that feeling of being in the parks when we’re all staying safe indoors? The crew at Disney Parks has been sharing recipes for some of our favorite eats (yes, churros and Dole Whips included) and Disney-themed activities that anyone can re-create at home. Here’s how to shake off the quarantine blues and transport your family to Disney for a day. Photo by Steven Diaz Nailing the Vampirina look can be easy with pigtails, a pink shirt, and a jazzed-up dresss or apron. Morning: Dress for the occasion Wear your mood on your sleeve—literally. Whether you’re channeling Inside Out’s Joy with a bright yellow dress or Eeyore’s downcast attitude with gray sweats and a pink bow, run with that feeling. For inspiration, turn to the official DisneyBound Instagram account, which features people using street clothes to produce clever nods to their favorite Disney characters, like the Pooh outfit above. Next, mix wardrobes and back-of-the-drawer makeup to give your little one(s) a full character makeover. Disney’s massive repertoire presents dress-up opportunities, not just for prince and princess classics, but also for superheroes (green face paint + purple shorts = Hulk), Star Wars (improvise Rey’s look with leggings and a bed sheet), animals (raccoon eyes are an easy way to channel Meeko from Pocahontas), and so much more. Have fun with it—the goal here isn’t to make a hyper-accurate costume, but to start the morning in a creative mindset. Photo by Matt Stroshane Berries, whipped cream, waffle: Breakfast doesn’t get much better than this. Breakfast: Bring Goofy’s Kitchen to your home A cornerstone of the Disney family experience is going to a character breakfast buffet and heaping as many delicious-looking foods as possible onto a single plate. Thanks to Disney’s release of the official Mickey Mouse waffle maker, folks at home can replicate the buffet ritual with a decorate-your-own-mini-waffle station. For crisp and fluffy goodness that’s just like what’s served in the parks, use malted flour (that’s the Disney secret). Pile the mini waffles alongside bowls of toppings—fresh fruit, whipped cream, syrup, breakfast meats, jam, sprinkles, dry cereal, anything and everything that you’re willing to serve your crew first thing in the morning. Throw moderation out the window as everyone crafts their dream waffles. After breakfast: Have a virtual Magic Morning Hour

Unless you’re a professional baker, this snack time will be a sticky, imperfect affair. And that’s OK! Mistakes are how we learn, and taking on the same task with different degrees of difficulty puts parents and kids on a relatively level playing field. Plus, churros taste that much better when you’ve worked hard for them (and when you dip them in freshly made Grey Stuff). Early evening: Wind down with a modified scavenger hunt In addition to classic films and blockbuster hits, Disney+ has a sizable library of documentaries that will help allay some of that screen time guilt. Start with One Day at Disney shorts about imagineers, candy makers, animal keepers, performers, and all the people who make Disney tick. If your tykes aren’t invested at first, turn the viewing into a color hunt: Have them pick their favorite Disney character and look for those colors throughout the episode. They can find Nemo-orange on a safety vest, Sully-blue in the sky, or Bo Peep–pink on a flower. Depending on everyone’s energy levels, this could also be an opportune moment to sneak in a nap. Photo by Shutterstock Pizza night sounds more fun when you say dinner is from Pizza Planet. Dinner: Order “delivery” from Pizza Planet Let’s be honest: You’ve worked your tail off to make this a magical day for your kid. Cooking a full-on fried chicken feast à la Plaza Inn probably isn’t in the cards by now. Give yourself a break and repackage pizza to look like it’s from Alien Pizza Planet by downloading these nifty labels on Etsy. If your family is the type to watch TV while eating (no shame, mine was/is), keep with the Toy Story theme and try Forky Asks a Question on Disney+. Forky’s curiosity ranges from simple (“What Is Cheese?”) to complex (“What Is a Computer?”) to downright existential (“What Is Art?”). After dinner: Watch (and maybe even make) fireworks Stream the Magic Kingdom’s “Happily Ever After” fireworks show to plant sweet dreams about the next time we can all go back to the theme parks in person. Print blank templates of Disney castles so anyone with a last gasp of creative energy can add doodles and flashes of color to their own version of the nighttime spectacular. Bedtime: Upgrade your storytelling vibes Add ambience to bedtime stories with the Read Along With Disney app, available through Google Home and Google Nest. Open one of the compatible Little Golden Books (there are more than a dozen) and tell your device, “Hey, Google. Let’s read along with Disney.” The device will play music and sound effects as you go through the book, making those minutes before sleep just a little more magical. After bedtime: Kick back with a taste of Oga’s Cantina While the kids are snoozing, change into your comfy pants, pour a stiff drink (like this copycat Jedi Mind Trick cocktail), and congratulate yourself on a day well Disneyed. Take a quiet moment for self-care and switch on a film that reminds you of a place you haven’t visited in a while, like London or Paris (Ratatouille, anyone?). Or plant yourself on the couch and take a spoon to any remaining Dole Whip. Whatever you choose, you’ve earned it. Products we write about are independently vetted and recommended by our editors. We may earn a commission if you buy through our links.