New Zealand Makes Lockdown Bear-Able by Embracing International Movement

Some are perched in trees. Some are hanging upside down. Some are baking scones.

Teddy bears are popping up in the unlikeliest of places as New Zealanders embrace an international movement in which people are placing the stuffed animals in their windows during coronavirus lockdowns to brighten the mood and give children a game to play by spotting the bears in their neighborhoods.

The inspiration comes from the children’s book We’re Going on a Bear Hunt, written by British author Michael Rosen and illustrated by Helen Oxenbury, an English artist.

Photo by AP Photo/Mark Baker This teddy bear sitting under an umbrella in a tree outside a house in Christchurch, New Zealand, was spotted on March 28, 2020.

New Zealand last week began a four-week lockdown but people are still allowed outside to exercise if they keep a safe distance from each other. In other words, bear-spotting is OK.

Mother of two and part-time school administrator Deb Hoffman started the Facebook page “We’re Not Scared - NZ Bear Hunt” and also set up a website where more than 120,000 people have now put pins on an online map to show the location of their bears. “We’re not scared” is a repeated line in the book, which features a family overcoming a number of obstacles in their search for a bear.