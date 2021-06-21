10 Great Places to Go Glamping with Kids in the U.S.

Whether you’re Under Canvas or in a reimagined conestoga wagon that sleeps six, you’ll have a memorable vacation with the whole family.

In the world of family travel, there’s a big difference between “kid friendly” and “kid tolerant.” One understands the importance of a kitchenette and twin beds or bunks, and has a dedicated menu for children; the other will allow children on site with only a hint of side eye. Keeping that in mind, here are 10 of the best places to go glamping with kids in the U.S. this summer. West Coast Courtesy of El Capitan Canyon A cabin at El Capitan Canyon El Capitan Canyon, Santa Barbara, CA Book now: prices vary, elcapitancanyon.com



An easy getaway just up the coast from Los Angeles, El Capitan Canyon is a favorite of Angelenos and their kiddos. The site is surrounded by 350 acres of oak and sycamore trees but is no more than a 20-minute drive from downtown Santa Barbara. Cedar cabins, with en suite bathroom, allow a multi-generational family or group to have their own spaces, but still congregate together around a private fire pit. Enjoy splashing and playing at nearby El Capitan Beach, feeding the llamas and sheep at the on-site farm, and roasting marshmallows come dusk. A swimming pool and live music on weekends are added bonuses, while the property’s market store sells everything from wine to barbecue kits. Photo by Doug Ellis Santa Ynez Ranch, Flying Flags Flying Flags, Buellton, CA Book now: from $125, highwaywestvacations.com Near Santa Barbara, in the Santa Ynez Valley wine country, Flying Flags is part RV campground and part glamping resort. With canvas tents, Airsteams, and two-story trailer cabins, the property is a perfect family-friendly base for exploring the nearby wine country towns of Los Olivos and Solvang. Families will love the renovated cabins, which feature a living area, kitchenette, bathroom, and king-size bed below, as well as a loft with two twin beds above. Enjoy meals at a dining table on the deck; some cabins also have a private fire pit. If you can tear the kids away from the on-site swimming pool, stroll the Danish village of Solvang; sample beers (and order copious amounts of fries for the kids) at Firestone Walker in Buellton; and don’t miss Full of Life Flatbread for delicious mushroom and caramelized onion pies in quaint Los Alamos, a 20-minute drive away. Courtesy of Mendocino Grove The Campground at Mendocino Grove Mendocino Grove, Mendocino, CA Book now: from $165, mendocinogrove.com

With an enviable setting atop a coastal bluff and surrounded by redwood forest, this northern California property immerses families in nature from the moment they arrive. Of the 60 luxe canvas tents, 15 are configured for families with a queen bed and two twins. The family tents, which come with a fire pit, grill, and picnic table, are set near the contemporary bathhouse (think subway-tiled showers and EO toiletries) and the Meadow, an open space with outdoor games and a swing set. Spend the day hiking in Hendy Woods State Park or canoeing along Big River, then return to the simple pleasures of a hammock or s’mores under the stars. Rockies and Southwest Photo by Mikkel Vang/West Elm Under Canvas Under Canvas, Grand Canyon, AZ Book now: from $359, expedia.com or undercanvas.com By day, rent bikes from Bright Angels Bicycles and ride along the Grand Canyon’s South Rim with your crew; by evening, return to the beauty and comfort of your canvas home away from home, and catch a glimpse of a road runner speeding by. With nine locations and more on the way, Under Canvas has certainly nailed the formula for glamping success: pitch appealing tents with West Elm furnishings and en suite concrete bathrooms near national parks, and add great food and programming. The limited by tasty menu at Under Canvas Grand Canyon’s outdoor restaurant includes quesadillas, curry bowls, and burgers. Yoga, painting, and guided hikes are also on offer. Photo by Stuart Thurlkill Resort at Paws Up Resort at Paws Up, Greenough, MT Book now: from $1,988 (inclusive of all meals and unguided activities), pawsup.com/glamping Under the big open skies of Montana, the uber-luxe Resort at Paws Up also operates six glamping sites along the Blackfoot River. The most family-friendly of the bunch are the Moonlight, River, and new North Bank camps. The first two feature mostly two-bedroom tent configurations, while North Bank also offers three-bedroom, two-bath tents ideal for families. Each camp has a standalone dining pavilion/restaurant serving carrot-ginger soup, grilled trumpet mushrooms, and strawberry cheesecake as well as kiddie-friendly bites. While the property takes comfort and cuisine seriously, the star attraction is still the outdoors. Ride horses through wildflower-filled meadows and go white water rafting down the Alberton Gorge (class III+ rapids). Photo by Dirk Collins Conestoga Ranch Conestoga Ranch, Bear Lake, UT Book now: prices vary, expedia.com or conestogaranch.com For a taste of pioneer life, consider a stay in an authentic Conestoga wagon at this northern Utah resort. Family wagons can be configured with a king-size bed and either one or two sets of bunk beds (while the bathhouse sits nearby). Or choose a family tent with king-size bed for parents, separate guest room with twin beds for kids, en suite bathroom, mini-fridge, and private fire pit and picnic table. There’s an on-site restaurant serving salads, burgers, and pizzas. Along with water activities at Bear Lake, explore the stalagmites and stalactites of Minnetonka Cave nearby. Courtesy of Dunton Destinations Dunton River Camp Dunton River Camp, CO Book now: from $1,800, double occupancy (additional $215 per child sharing tent with parents), duntondestinations.com

