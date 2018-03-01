You Need to See the Latest Addition to Denver’s Creative District

In Denver, the Golden Triangle Creative District is the place to go for art and culture—and the reopening of Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art adds new stakes to that claim. The museum, which originally debuted in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood in 2003, reopened on March 10, 2018, after a strategic relocation and massive renovation led by esteemed Seattle-based design firm Olson Kundig.



The new 38,500-square-foot building is located in close proximity to the Denver Art Museum, Clyfford Still Museum, and a number of Denver’s foremost galleries, boutiques, cafés, and bars. The Kirkland’s new location addresses the museum’s previous need for more exhibition space, but it also makes a visit more convenient; travelers can now experience the best of Denver’s arts scene within one trip to the city’s Golden Triangle district.



Kirkland Museum features decorative furniture, paintings, and crafts, all displayed together in a series of modern, salonlike rooms. The new space will showcase up to 6,000 artworks (compared to the old location’s collection of 4,000). Exhibits include pieces from regional artists, a retrospective of famed Colorado painter Vance Kirkland, and distinct works that span from the arts and crafts movement to the postmodern period. With its updated design, the museum will display certain exhibits through a series of glass cases built into the Kirkland’s exterior, so even passersby can catch a peek at the attractive new space and its exquisite collections.

Visit the Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art’s website at www.kirklandmuseum.org.