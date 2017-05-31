Now Is Your Chance to Bike Across the Country

Even die-hard cyclists can get intimidated by long-distance bike touring—let alone a cross-country bike trip. For many, that kind of a ride feels like a fantasy. It’s the sort of trip that you plan to tackle when you retire, or on your sabbatical, or during your next job transition. Or maybe only in your dreams. That is, unless the Search Brigade has anything to say about it.

The Search Brigade is the second annual cross-country ride organized by the Manhattan-based cycling apparel and sportswear company, Search and State. The team takes off from Times Square on June 1 and heads for Santa Monica straight through the heart of the country. But get this: They want you to join in. No need to pay—just show up.

Of course, hopping on a bike for a 40-day ride isn’t something everyone is able—whether logistically or physically—to do, especially not at a moment’s notice. But with the Search Brigade, you’re welcome to join for any length of time, whether that means a few days or a few hours. (They’ll be passing through the beautiful red rocks of Arizona around the Fourth of July, which sounds like an ideal way to spend a long weekend.) This year, the small-but-mighty group has five bikers who plan to complete all 3,000 miles, and about 50 more will be joining along the way for shorter stints.

Courtesy of Search and State

No matter how long you’re in for, this isn’t a casual bike ride. It’s real, adventurous bike touring. The Search Brigade provides a mapped-out route, ride leaders, and a passionate, awesome community of cyclists. You provide everything else—your own bike, camping gear, food, water, and stamina (the group will be covering between 75 and 100 miles a day).