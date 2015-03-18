Nine Things We Learned in Charleston

In case you weren’t following us on in Instagram this past weekend, we had a wildly good time digging into Charleston, South Carolina for our latest AFAR Experience—a series of events with real-live locals, ranging from oyster roasts and talks with Civil War experts to artist lectures and bourbon. (Actually lots of bourbon. We’re still metabolizing the bourbon.) Here, nine things we didn’t know three days ago.

1. The best part of waking up in Charleston is the biscuits.

We kicked things off Friday morning with ham and pimento cheese biscuits from Callie’s Charleston Biscuits. For dessert? Owner Carrie Morey’s just-as-tender-and-flaky shortbreads topped with berries. We washed it all down with some killer bloody Marys from local cocktail spot Edmund’s Oast.

2. Charleston has had the same mayor, Joseph Riley, for 40 dang years.

Ok, 40 as of this December. You don’t stay in office that long without doing something right—namely helping bridge racial divides and rebuilding the city after the devastating Hurricane Hugo.

3. These beautiful trees are named after peppermint candy.

They’re found along many of Charleston’s streets, which we enjoyed by foot most of the weekend, and are in bloom right this second.

4. You can (sorta) time-travel back to the 1800s.

On Friday, we visited the Aiken-Rhett House, a mansion that was built in 1820 and has been fully preserved, not renovated. It is just like stepping back in time. In the backyard, original slave dwellings remain intact. Joseph McGill of the Slave Dwelling Project, an organization that works with property owners to preserve existing slave dwellings, walked us through what life was really like for a slave.

5. There is such thing as ethical taxidermy.