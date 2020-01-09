Archaeologists Discover 200 New Terra-Cotta Warriors in China

In 1974, a group of farmers attempting to dig a well in northwestern China unearthed what archaeologists consider to be one of the greatest finds of the 20th century: the tomb of China’s first emperor, Qin Shi Huang. Inside the ancient burial complex, estimated to date back more than 2,200 years, thousands of life-sized military figurines were uncovered guarding the tomb of the former ruler, who founded the 2nd century B.C.E. Qin dynasty and initiated the construction of the Great Wall of China.

In the decades since the Xi’ian tomb site was first discovered, millions of travelers have flocked to the site to see the Terra-Cotta Army soldiers. That number may spike after the December 31, 2019, announcement that hundreds of formerly unearthed warriors were discovered following a decade-long excavation at the ancient mausoleum.

The findings include more than 200 warriors, 12 clay horses, 2 chariots, and a number of bronze weapons—all uncovered within a roughly 4,300-square-foot entrenchment, marking one of four burial pits surrounding the Xi’an site. Shen Maosheng, the archaeologist who led the dig, told the state-run Xinhua news agency that most of the human-sized soldier figurines were armed with pole weapons or bows, and each was arranged in the pit based on five different military ranks, one of which (a lower-level status) was previously unknown to experts.