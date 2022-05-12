A New Field of Light Installation Will Bloom in Texas This Fall

At Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, you’ll find Texas bluebonnets, sunflowers, white water lilies, and all manner of plants native to the Lone Star State. But this fall, visitors will have the chance to see a field of blooms that is neither native nor natural.

Starting September 9, you can view 28,000 solar-powered, fiber-optic “flowers” that fluctuate in color illuminating 16 acres of the Wildflower Center. Located on the University of Texas at Austin campus, the new installation is the work of Bruce Munro, an acclaimed artist known for his large-scale, light-based exhibitions.

“The shifts of color and light will be a unique and provocative way to celebrate our Central Texas landscape,” said Lee Clippard, the Wildflower Center executive director, in a press release.

Munro has unveiled similar projects around the world in recent years, including at the Brookgreen Gardens in South Carolina in 2020 (now closed) and at Pinecrest Gardens in Florida in 2021 (which runs until June 26). Some, like the one in Paso Robles, California, which launched in May 2019, and at Uluru in Australia’s Northern Territory, have become permanent fixtures.