California’s New “Field of Light” Was Made for Your Instagram

Southern California’s Super Bloom is so March: Earlier this month, British light installation artist Bruce Munro unveiled his latest work, a field of more than 58,000 solar-powered, fiber-optic “flowers” illuminating the landscape across 15 acres near Paso Robles, located about halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Known as Field of Light at Sensorio, the light installation is Munro’s largest field and first solar-powered exhibit in the United States. Munro has also installed similar light-based projects in London and South Korea. One of Munro’s most popular works—Field of Light in Uluru in Australia—opened in 2016 and was extended to December 31, 2020, because of its popularity.

Photo by Mark Pickthall/©2019 Bruce Munro "Water-Towers" is currently on display in South Korea.

In large part, it was the experience at Uluru that led to this California commission: Sensorio founders Ken and Bobbi Hunter contacted Munro after seeing Field of Light in Australia roughly four years ago, reports the Los Angeles Times. Three years later, the Field of Light at Sensorio was finished.

Photo by Mark Pickthall/©2019 Bruce Munro The "Field of Light Uluru" is one of the most popular light installations in the world.

“Field of Light for me is a passion,” said Munro in a video about the project. “It’s something that I’ve dreamt of taking across the world to simply bring a bit of joy and connection to people.”