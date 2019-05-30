California’s New “Field of Light” Was Made for Your Instagram

Photo by Mark Pickthall/©2019 Bruce Munro
By Katherine LaGrave
05.30.19
Photo by Serena Munro/©2019 Bruce Munro
“Field of Light at Sensorio” is artist Bruce Munro’s largest work to date.
Bruce Munro’s stunning new light installation is on view in Paso Robles until June 30, 2020.
Southern California’s Super Bloom is so March: Earlier this month, British light installation artist Bruce Munro unveiled his latest work, a field of more than 58,000 solar-powered, fiber-optic “flowers” illuminating the landscape across 15 acres near Paso Robles, located about halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles.
Known as Field of Light at Sensorio, the light installation is Munro’s largest field and first solar-powered exhibit in the United States. Munro has also installed similar light-based projects in London and South Korea. One of Munro’s most popular works—Field of Light in Uluru in Australia—opened in 2016 and was extended to December 31, 2020, because of its popularity.
In large part, it was the experience at Uluru that led to this California commission: Sensorio founders Ken and Bobbi Hunter contacted Munro after seeing Field of Light in Australia roughly four years ago, reports the Los Angeles Times. Three years later, the Field of Light at Sensorio was finished.
“Field of Light for me is a passion,” said Munro in a video about the project. “It’s something that I’ve dreamt of taking across the world to simply bring a bit of joy and connection to people.”
The Field of Light at Sensorio comes alive every evening after sunset from Wednesdays to Sundays, when the lights glow in waves of changing colors, and visitors can stroll around the landscape. Tickets cost $27 to $30 for adults and $9 to $19 for children depending on the day. Interested in splurging? Buy VIP tickets, which include access to a private terrace and picnic dinner—all for a cool $125 (without taxes and fees, that is). The exhibit was originally set to end on January 5, 2020, but has been extended through June 30 due to popular demand.
