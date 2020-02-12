Another National Park Will Soon Require Reservations

This fall, Acadia National Park plans to test a new permit system to cut down on traffic and overcrowding.

share this article

Acadia National Park is set to join Muir Woods and Haleakala National Park in instituting a timed-entry reservation system for certain popular spots starting next summer. But if you’re planning on visiting this fall, you might want to check the park website: The Portland Press Herald reports that the park is considering a two- to three-week dry run of the system in October so that officials will have a better idea of what to expect. The permit system is designed to solve problems of gridlock traffic and illegal, unsafe roadside parking during peak season at the busiest areas of the park, including Cadillac Mountain, Ocean Drive, and Jordan Pond. Located in Maine, Acadia is the seventh most visited national park and welcomes around 3.5 million visitors annually. But it just wasn’t designed to accommodate such numbers. On February 3, 2020, superintendent Kevin Schneider told the Acadia Advisory Commission that on an average summer morning, there are 450 cars parked in and around the 100-car lot at Cadillac Mountain—meaning that hundreds are parked illegally and potentially in unsafe locations. Congestion can get so bad that the park website has an entire page dedicated to tips for avoiding the traffic. Photo by Shutterstock The view from Cadillac Mountain may be serene, but the spot’s parking lot is a mess.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

When Acadia’s reservation system goes into effect, it’ll be the fourth national park site to require permits to certain areas or at certain times of year. Haleakala National Park In Hawaii, visitors need permits to watch the sunrise from the summit of Haleakala at any time of the year. Permits cost $1 (in addition to the park entrance fee of $30) and can be purchased online up to 60 days in advance. Permits are required only between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. Those interested in seeing the summit after sunrise do not have to purchase a permit. Great Smoky Mountains National Park Every year, visitors interested in watching the synchronous fireflies in the Smokies—an event that takes place in late May or early June—need to reserve a coveted permit, which is awarded via a lottery. Winners can then park in the Sugarlands Visitor Center on their designated day and ride the shuttle to the Elkmont viewing area to see the largest gathering of synchronous fireflies in the Western Hemisphere. During this time, permits are not required to access other parts of the park. Muir Woods National Monument

Article continues below advertisement