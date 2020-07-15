Paris’s Eiffel Tower and Louvre Museum Reopen to Visitors

Paris’s most famous landmark, the Eiffel Tower, reopened its top floor observation deck on Wednesday, July 15. This follows the partial reopening of the iron-lattice tower’s first two floors on June 25, after a 104-day closure—the longest since World War II—due to the coronavirus pandemic. But, of course, for those who visit, new social-distancing and hygiene protocols are being enforced.

All visitors over 11 years old must wear a face mask during their time at the landmark, according to the Eiffel Tower’s website. In addition to the top floor observation deck reopening, the elevators that whisk visitors up and down the 1,063-foot-tall structure’s three floors are also working again. A maximum of 250 people will be allowed at the top floor at a time to enjoy the panoramic views of Paris. Travelers are also advised to book tickets for their visit online in advance.

Another hugely popular Paris attraction, the Louvre museum, reopened on July 6. The world’s most-visited museum—which attracted 14.1 million visitors last year—is limiting the number of visitors allowed in at a time. Per the Louvre’s new rules, the museum now has a required online reservation system for ticketed time slots and says that additional signage will be in place around the Paris institution to guide visitors and avoid overcrowding. All visitors and staff members over the age of 11 are expected to wear protective masks and maintain proper social distancing on the premises.