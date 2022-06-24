Italy Issues New Rules for Driving the Amalfi Coast

In his travel essay Positano, John Steinbeck called the destination a “dream place that isn’t quite real when you are there and becomes beckoningly real after you have gone.” That may have been responsible for bringing the first tourists to the famed Amalfi Coast in the 1950s and ’60s, when it was still a string of fishing villages. These days, however, the traffic on the panoramic coastal road is the stuff of nightmares. The drive itself is harrowing enough, with switchback turns and narrow streets hugging the cliffs, but add to that the summer traffic and the situation becomes maddening.

Now, after much campaigning by local associations and a petition with the signatures of over 10,000 residents, ANAS (Azienda Nazionale Autonoma delle Strade), the company responsible for Italy’s state roads and highways, is enacting new restrictions. During peak hours in the summer, cars traveling on the busiest part of S.S. 163 (the stretch of Amalfi coastline between Positano and Vietri sul Mare) will be subject to an alternate license plate system. On even-numbered days, cars with plates ending in an even number are prohibited from accessing the road, while on odd-numbered days, cars ending in an odd number will be banned.

Residents of the 13 towns along the coast, as well as taxis and NCC (cars with hired drivers), public transportation, and police and emergency vehicles will be exempt, but the rules will apply to rental cars. The restrictions will be in effect on weekends from June 15 through September 30 and the whole month of August from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. They will also be applied during Holy Week around Easter and the dates from April 24 until May 2, which includes Liberation Day (April 25) and Labor Day (May 1).

The new rules also ban vehicles more than 10.36 meters (about 34 feet) long entirely. Camper vans and vehicles with trailers will only be able to access the road between midnight and 6:30 a.m. Local police are tasked with enforcing the regulations and are expected to hand out fines, but it’s not clear how much the fines will be. The new rules will no doubt cause some confusion, especially for travelers dealing with rental car agencies. And even if visitors are able to get cars with the right license plate numbers, parking is a huge hassle. So, if you are planning to visit the Amalfi Coast this summer, it might be best to avoid driving and get around by boat, bus, or taxi instead.