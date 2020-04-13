Indagare’s Global Classroom Is Virtual Travel Done Really Well—See You in the Bahamas

Last Friday, I went to the Bahamas during the lockdown.

Of course, I didn’t actually leave my house, but for an hour I could almost feel the sand between my toes.

What transported me? A conversation with Melissa Biggs Bradley, the founder of Indagare, a luxury travel agency, and India Hicks, a model, designer, and author who for more than 25 years has lived on Harbour Island, where she met her husband and has raised five children.

I definitely had goals for 2020, but “become a Zoom expert” was not one of them. Now we’re all spending a good chunk of our week on Zoom calls and webinars. The travel industry is stepping up to connect homebound travelers with virtual city, hotel, and museum tours, but to be honest, very few of them hold my attention. I find that I learn the most from conversations between travel experts who have passion for and deep knowledge of a destination. Plus I get that personal connection I crave during these days of isolation.

Bradley’s conversation with Hicks was a perfect example. Bradley is opening up her very connected global network—which you normally would only have access to when booking a trip—to a wider audience of travelers.