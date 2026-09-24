JOURNEYS

Chase the Northern Lights Along Norway’s Arctic Coast

This 15-day round-trip cruise winds through remote fishing communities and mountain-lined fjords during Norway’s quieter winter season.
The Northern Lights with a Hurtigruten ship

The Northern Lights with a Hurtigruten ship

Courtesy of Hurtigruten

Winter reveals another side of Norway. Snow softens rugged mountain peaks, darkness settles over the fjords, and the Northern Lights cast their glow above coastal villages and Arctic waters. Hurtigruten’s 15-day round-trip North Cape Line embraces this quieter season, sailing from Oslo to the northernmost reaches of mainland Europe and back.

Rather than rushing between landmarks, this all-inclusive Premium Signature voyage combines longer stays in handpicked ports like Narvik and Alta with opportunities to immerse yourself in local culture, regional cuisine, and winter traditions beyond the country’s best-known attractions. Explore Ålesund’s art nouveau architecture, delve into polar history in Tromsø, and stand atop the North Cape plateau, where cliffs plunge into the Arctic Ocean.

On board, locally sourced meals, unlimited select drinks, live culinary demonstrations, and expert-led talks deepen the connection to each region. Together, snow-covered scenery, welcoming coastal towns, and long Arctic nights offer a slower way to see Norway’s winter coastline—and to watch for one of the world’s most extraordinary natural phenomena.

Itinerary / 15 Days

PLAN YOUR TRIP
The Northern Lights

Trip Highlight

Hunt the Aurora

Chase the Northern Lights beneath Norway’s Arctic skies. If the aurora doesn’t occur within sight of the ship on a voyage of 11 days or more, departing between September 20 and March 31, receive a six- or seven-day Coastal Express voyage free of charge. Alta’s viewing conditions are especially favorable because the town sits directly beneath the auroral oval.
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Trip Designer

Hurtigruten

Since 1893, Hurtigruten has connected Norway’s coastal communities. It visits 34 ports on its legendary 12-day round-trip between Bergen and Kirkenes, sailing what is often called the “World’s Most Beautiful Voyage.” The custom-built fleet carries cargo and local passengers alongside international guests—a coastal service first and a cruise second.
Oslo, Norway

Oslo, Norway

Courtesy of Hurtigruten

Days 1 and 2:Welcome to Oslo

Arrive in Norway’s capital of Oslo and, if time allows, explore the compact city center. Admire the distinctive brick towers of Rådhuset, the city hall, stroll past the Royal Palace, and visit Oslo Cathedral.

Board the ship in the afternoon, settle into your cabin, and meet the Expedition Team before watching the capital recede from the two-story panorama lounge. Ease into the voyage during a full day at sea.

Follow Norway’s southern coastline from the Observation Deck or unwind in the panoramic sauna as islands and coastal communities drift past. Learn about the route through onboard lectures and activities, then sample Norwegian coastal cuisine prepared with regional ingredients across the ship’s three restaurants.
Stavanger, Norway

Stavanger, Norway

Courtesy of Hurtigruten

Days 3 and 4:Visit Stavanger and Ålesund

Wake up in Lysefjord and admire the views of Preikestolen (Pulpit Rock) and Kjerag mountain. Watch for wild goats, waterfalls, and Kjeragbolten, a famous boulder wedged firmly in a crevice more than 3,000 feet above the fjord that some hikers dare to step onto.

Dock in Stavanger, a waterside city with a thriving cultural scene. Discover Northern Europe’s best-preserved collection of wooden houses and Norway’s oldest cathedral, dating back to the 12th century. You may also choose to go on a guided walking tour or a Viking-themed bus tour.

After breakfast the next morning, come ashore in Ålesund, rebuilt in the art nouveau style after a devastating 1904 fire. Explore its façades and decorative towers on foot or travel by bus across the surrounding islands. At the Atlantic Sea Park, Norway’s first marine science center, exhibits and expansive saltwater habitats spotlight native marine life alongside seals, otters, and Humboldt penguins.
The Northern Lights over the Hurtigruten Museum in Stokmarknes

The Northern Lights over the Hurtigruten Museum in Stokmarknes

Courtesy of Hurtigruten

Days 5 and 6:Explore Rørvik and Svolvær

Dock in Rørvik, a fishing port whose museums trace 10,000 years of regional history, from Ice Age landscapes and 19th-century domestic life to modern salmon farming. In the afternoon, weave through the Vikna archipelago’s 6,000 islands, islets, and reefs before crossing the Arctic Circle overnight.

Wake among the steep peaks and fishing villages of the Lofoten Islands before coming ashore in Svolvær, the archipelago’s largest town. Browse its galleries and cafés, admire the horn-shaped Svolvær Goat rock formation, or join a bus tour to learn more about local history. Excursions include winter fishing and kayaking along the coastline. Later, visit the Hurtigruten Museum in Stokmarknes, where shipping pioneer Richard With founded the Original Coastal Express in 1893.
Dog sledding in Tromsø, Norway

Dog sledding in Tromsø, Norway

Courtesy of Hurtigruten

Days 7 and 8:Tromsø and Honningsvåg, the Gateway to the Arctic

Spend a full day in Tromsø, a lively Arctic city where polar history meets contemporary culture. Stroll the walkable urban center teeming with cafés, galleries, and shops selling local crafts. Tour the Polar Museum, admire the angular Arctic Cathedral and its stained-glass window, or visit Polaria to learn about northern marine ecosystems and see its resident seals.

You’ll also have time for an excursion, such as dog sledding or cross-country skiing. On the eighth day of your trip, wake in Honningsvåg, the gateway to the North Cape and the northernmost point of the voyage. Hike across the frozen plains with your Expedition Team, go ice fishing, or join a guided excursion to the North Cape plateau for expansive views over the Barents Sea. No matter what you choose, be sure to taste the local delicacy of king crab. In the evening, the ship turns south and begins its return journey along the Norwegian coast.
The Northern Lights at sea in Norway

The Northern Lights at sea in Norway

Courtesy of Hurtigruten

Days 9 and 10:Chase the Northern Lights in Alta

Arrive in Alta, where clear skies and minimal light pollution create ideal conditions for viewing the Northern Lights. On an optional tour, see UNESCO-listed prehistoric rock art and visit the Northern Lights Cathedral, which has an exhibition showing how Alta became an early center for aurora research.

You can also visit the seasonal Igloo Hotel, rebuilt each winter from 250 tons of ice and snow, or join your Expedition Team on a hike to Mount Komsa for views over the city. The next day, explore the town of Narvik, known for its World War II heritage and as a jumping-off point for active pursuits such as skiing, dog sledding, and hiking. Learn about its history at the Narvik War Museum, then ride the cable car up to the summit of Narvikfjellet.
Åndalsnes, Norway

Åndalsnes, Norway

Courtesy of Hurtigruten

Days 11 and 12:Cruise Norway’s Inner Coast to Åndalsnes

Spend a leisurely day traveling south along the Norwegian coast. From the deck, watch windswept islands, secluded bays, and hidden fjords emerge between skerries and islets. Keep an eye on the mountains and waterways for wildlife, particularly white-tailed sea eagles gliding overhead.

The next morning, dock in Åndalsnes, a small town framed by the peaks of Romsdalen that’s known as Norway’s mountaineering capital. Get oriented on a walk through the town center, then ride the Romsdal Gondola more than 2,000 feet up Nesaksla Mountain for panoramic views of Romsdalshorn, the Rauma River, and Romsdalsfjord. Alternatively, board the Golden Train for a scenic journey through the valley’s mountain landscapes.
Bergen, Norway

Bergen, Norway

Courtesy of Hurtigruten

Days 13, 14, and 15:Norwegian Culture in Bergen and Kristiansand

Spend the day discovering the former capital of Bergen, from Bryggen’s UNESCO-listed wooden wharves to the stalls of the historic fish market. Ride the Fløibanen funicular up Mount Fløyen for harbor views, or take a cable car to Mount Ulriken, the tallest of the city’s seven mountains, before visiting the reconstructed Fantoft Stave Church, a replica of a 12th-century church that was moved here from Sogn in 1883 and destroyed by fire in 1992.

On the last full day of your voyage, visit Kristiansand, a southern coastal city working to become one of Europe’s most sustainable ports. An excursion to Odderøya Island examines those efforts, while an alternative visit to Batterie Vara, the wartime coastal battery, explores the city’s World War II history.

Return aboard for a farewell dinner. In the early morning, arrive back in Oslo and disembark, completing a voyage that has traced Norway’s coast from its southern cities to the North Cape and back.
PLAN YOUR TRIP
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