The Best Antarctica Cruises for Travelers Who Want to Nerd Out on History, Wildlife, and the Environment

As adventure seekers and nature lovers flock to Antarctica, expedition cruise operators are responding with new and more diverse options for exploring the fascinating White Continent—both in terms of how to get there and where to go.

Want to spend as much time as possible outdoors? Or are you looking for a slightly more relaxed, soft adventure experience with luxury accommodations? Afraid your stomach can’t handle the Drake Passage (a stretch of sea that can be notoriously rough)? Or maybe you want all of the above? Not to worry. There’s an expedition cruise that meets the needs and style of just about every type of Antarctic explorer.

No cruise, however, is immune to the sensitive question of whether any of us should travel to this vast, unspoiled, and environmentally sensitive region. Thankfully, some expedition cruise outfits are asking that same question; they operate with a sharp eye toward upholding strict safety and environmental standards and are committed to sustainable sailings.

If you want to be certain you are traveling with a responsible operator, check their records and environmental programs before booking. And remember, size matters. Only ships with fewer than 500 people can let passengers off to explore the seventh continent and the surrounding islands. And only 100 passengers are allowed off at one time. So the more passengers on board, the fewer landings you can make per day as ships rotate who can disembark. All itineraries are “captain’s choice,” meaning they may be changed on a dime due to the wild and unpredictable weather in the region.

When you find the right operator and itinerary for you, you’ll be rewarded with a once-in-a-lifetime adventure filled with the awe-inspiring drama of Antarctica’s wild seas, icy landscapes, and unique wildlife.

The Antarctic cruise season runs from late November through March. Weather conditions are notoriously unpredictable, but December and January are considered the “warmest” and are when penguins, seals, and birds are most active. February and March are best for whale watching.

You’ll find the most options if you book a year or more in advance. But with the number of new ships and operators in the region, you can often find last-minute specials.

Here are our top five picks for Antarctic sailings in 2025.

Sleep under the stars in one of the National Geographic Resolution‘s bubble-dome deck-top rooms. Courtesy of Lindblad Expeditions

Patagonia, Falklands, South Georgia, and Antarctica with National Geographic–Lindblad Expeditions

Travelers who want traditional expedition cruising on state-of-the-art ships won’t go wrong with Lindblad Expeditions. The company pioneered expedition cruising more than 50 years ago and boosted its credentials in 2004 when it partnered with iconic nature and wildlife brand National Geographic. If you are going to take the time to travel to the tip of the earth, you better do it right. Lindblad offers one of the most comprehensive expeditions that brings travelers to remote, seldom-seen locations across four regions of the Southern Ocean. This epic journey aboard one of the company’s newest ships, the 138-passenger National Geographic Resolution, which launched in 2021, includes Patagonia along Chile’s coastal fjords, the Falklands, and the wildlife-rich South Georgia Island, home to elephant seals and gentoo penguins and hundreds of thousands of king penguins. During the cruise, you can explore the icy seas and landscapes by zodiac and kayak and sleep under stars in one of the ship’s deck-top glass igloos.

Sustainability: Since launching the first civilian expedition to Antarctica in 1966, Lindblad has been a leader in helping the industry define safety protocols and create programs and policies to protect the fragility of the region. Lindblad is actively involved in the International Association of Antarctic Tour Operators, which develops best practices and polar-operation procedures.

Book now: This epic, 25-day sailing starts at $39,908 per person.

French line Ponant’s Le Commandant Charcot is not only a truly luxurious vessel but also the only true icebreaker of the bunch. Photo by Olivier Blaud

Southern Antarctica with Ponant

Go where no other ships can go with Ponant’s icebreaker, the 245-passenger Le Commandant Charcot, the only cruise ship with a polar class rating that allows it to sail into the heart of the pack ice. This itinerary follows the wake of the ship’s namesake, explorer Jean-Baptiste Charcot, across the infamous Drake Passage and into the far south of Antarctica. Explorations take Charcot’s path around the Marguerite and Salpêtrière Bays and Pourquoi Pas Island and into the Bellingshausen Sea, where the icebergs and ice floes become increasingly extreme as you make your approach to the rarely visited, mountainous, ice-covered Charcot Island. In addition to onboard programming with guest scientists who are actively doing research in the region, activities include snowshoe hikes, polar diving, and Zodiac boat landings. And just because the ship is an icebreaker doesn’t mean it skimps on amenities. Le Commandant Charcot feels more like a yacht than a ship when you’re aboard, with 123 suites and staterooms, all with private decks or terraces. There’s also an indoor pool, a fitness center, a spa, even a nail bar. And this being a French line, the onboard dining is elegant and refined, with signature dishes by culinary adviser Alain Ducasse.

Sustainability: Le Commandant Charcot is a hybrid electric ship that can sail for up to eight hours emissions-free. The other energy sources are liquified natural gas and low-sulfur gas oil, which reduce carbon emissions by 25 percent compared to more conventional ship fuel. Ponant also works closely with scientists worldwide, bringing them aboard to carry out their research in two fully equipped laboratories on the ship. This voyage will feature Dr. Britney Schmidt, an associate professor at Cornell University and an astrobiologist who is at the forefront of polar and planetary exploration.

Book now: This 16-day southern Antarctica journey with Ponant starts at $28,840 per person.

Skip Drake Passage (aka “Drake shake”) and head directly King George Island, where this luxurious Silversea cruise kicks off in style. Courtesy of Silversea

King George Island with Silversea

Travelers prone to seasickness or with limited time can skip the four days of travel through the notoriously unpredictable Drake Passage with this itinerary that includes private charter flights from Santiago via Puerto Williams in Chile to King George Island, the gateway to Antarctica. Board the 220-passenger Silver Endeavour on King George Island and begin weaving through towering icebergs and enjoy the breathtaking scenery and wildlife watching straightaway. Each cruise includes three excursions: hiking, kayaking, and a Zodiac expedition. The Silver Endeavour is one of the luxury line’s newest yacht-style, all-suite ships and has a butler for all passengers. There are also three onboard restaurants, 24-hour room service, an indoor pool, a spa, and a fitness center. Fares include all alcoholic and other beverages and free Wi-Fi.

Sustainability: Like most Antarctic operators, Silversea’s new ships have the latest technology for energy efficiency. But sometimes actions speak louder than words. When the company bought the nearly brand-new yacht in 2022 from the now-defunct Crystal Cruises, it got rid of the onboard helicopter that Crystal had planned to use for excursions, in part because of the negative impact the noise could have on wildlife in environmentally sensitive regions. Silversea’s expedition program is led by Bob Simpson, a more than 20-year veteran of expedition cruising who has been a leader in industry efforts to balance environmental concerns with tourism growth.

Book now: This six-day journey bypasses Drake Passage with a private charter flight to King George Island and starts at $19,950 per person.

Yes, you can snorkel in Antarctica, courtesy of Aurora Expeditions. Photo by Marcus Westberg

Retracing an historic journey with Aurora Expeditions

This is a new itinerary from Australia-based Aurora Expeditions, which has been leading polar sailings for more than 30 years. It follows in the footsteps of Sir Ernest Shackleton’s epic 1914 Endurance expedition, traveling from the serene ice of the deep south to the subantarctic wildlife paradise of South Georgia. Set foot on the seventh continent before heading north to the Antarctic Sound, the gateway to the Weddell Sea, where the Endurance met its final fate (it got trapped in the pack ice and ultimately sank). The ship then sails to Elephant Island, the desolate outpost where Shackleton and his men made landfall after 497 days at sea (all of the crew miraculously survived by sailing on the ship’s smaller boats to Elephant Island). Before heading back through the Drake Passage, the itinerary follows the course of the James Caird (one of the smaller boats Shackleton’s crew used to continue their courageous journey) across the Scotia Sea to South Georgia Island, where Shackleton’s voyage reached its remarkable conclusion. The itinerary sails on the modern, 130-passenger Greg Mortimer. One of the main benefits of sailing with Aurora is the expertise of the expedition team and its unwavering commitment to protecting the environment. The company also does its best to keep passengers off the ship as long as possible so that they can experience the nature and landscapes to the most. In addition to hiking and Zodiac excursions, Aurora has kayaks and offers snorkeling and scuba diving.

Sustainability: Aurora Expeditions is a Certified B Corporation, with an ongoing commitment to protecting the world’s wild places, making it a global leader in sustainable expedition travel. Low energy consumption and improved fuel efficiency mean that the Greg Mortimer was designed to reduce emissions output as much as possible. Onboard “citizen science centers” allow travelers to contribute to scientific research.

Book now: This 20-day sailing in and around King George Island starts at $26,495 per person.

Explore Antartcica in the extreme comfort of Atlas Ocean Voyages’ version of an expedition yacht. Photo by Juan Martin Berenstein

South Shetland Islands and the Antarctic Peninsula with Atlas Ocean Voyages

For a traditional round-trip sailing from Ushuaia, Argentina, to the South Shetland Islands and the Antarctic Peninsula, try this newer entrant to the polar-sailing market. Atlas Ocean Voyages sails a fleet of three 190-passenger yacht-style ships that handle the rough seas of the Drake Passage with surprising stability. The day-to-day itineraries are “captain’s choice,” meaning where and how far you go depends on the weather. The fare includes twice-daily excursions (weather allowing). If it’s too rough outside, enjoy the casual luxury of these modern yachts, which have cozy libraries, domed observation lounges, and spacious cabins, most with balconies. There are onboard lectures and entertainment, and unlimited alcoholic and other drinks are included. The best part is the diversity of their clientele, which includes younger and new-to-cruise travelers as well as cruisers from around the world. Because Atlas is new and still building name recognition, it often floats attractive deals that court younger cruisers and those new to the seafaring travel.

Sustainability: Atlas’s chefs are working hard to reach zero food waste, with innovative programs that can use every aspect of the ingredients, transforming them into tasty soups, spices, and other zero-waste meals.

Book now: This 10-day journey with Atlas Ocean Voyages starts at $7,999 per person.