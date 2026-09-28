15 Days Under the Midnight Sun in Norway

Under the endless daylight of the Midnight Sun, Norway’s coastline becomes a gateway to the High Arctic. Hurtigruten’s 15-day round-trip Svalbard Line cruise showcases this stretch of the High Arctic, combining the country’s fjords and coastal communities with the remote Svalbard archipelago.

Sailing from Bergen to one of the world’s northernmost inhabited regions, travelers encounter Arctic landscapes, polar history, and international research outposts rarely included on traditional itineraries. Longer stays in port and immersive cultural experiences offer insight into how Norway’s fishing villages and harbor towns have supported generations of sailors, explorers, and scientists venturing north.

The result is more than a journey through extraordinary scenery—it’s a closer look at the landscapes, cultures, and enduring spirit of exploration that shape life this far north. This deeper experience is part of what makes this itinerary one of Hurtigruten’s Signature Voyages, all-inclusive journeys that also feature award-winning cuisine and unlimited select drinks.