JOURNEYS

15 Days Under the Midnight Sun in Norway

This round-trip cruise from Bergen to Svalbard pairs natural beauty with polar research outposts and fishing communities 800 miles inside the Arctic Circle.
Reine, Norway

Reine, Norway

Courtesy of Hurtigruten

Under the endless daylight of the Midnight Sun, Norway’s coastline becomes a gateway to the High Arctic. Hurtigruten’s 15-day round-trip Svalbard Line cruise showcases this stretch of the High Arctic, combining the country’s fjords and coastal communities with the remote Svalbard archipelago.

Sailing from Bergen to one of the world’s northernmost inhabited regions, travelers encounter Arctic landscapes, polar history, and international research outposts rarely included on traditional itineraries. Longer stays in port and immersive cultural experiences offer insight into how Norway’s fishing villages and harbor towns have supported generations of sailors, explorers, and scientists venturing north.

The result is more than a journey through extraordinary scenery—it’s a closer look at the landscapes, cultures, and enduring spirit of exploration that shape life this far north. This deeper experience is part of what makes this itinerary one of Hurtigruten’s Signature Voyages, all-inclusive journeys that also feature award-winning cuisine and unlimited select drinks.

Itinerary / 15 Days

PLAN YOUR TRIP
Longyearbyen, Svalbard

Trip Highlight

Longyearbyen

Longyearbyen, Svalbard’s largest town, sits on the shores of Adventfjorden, more than 800 miles inside the Arctic Circle. Today, the former coal-mining settlement is a base for scientists and travelers exploring the archipelago. During summer, reindeer wander through town beneath the Midnight Sun, which doesn’t set for four months each year.
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Trip Designer

Hurtigruten

Since 1893, Hurtigruten has connected Norway’s coastal communities. It visits 34 ports on its legendary 12-day round-trip between Bergen and Kirkenes, sailing what is often called the “World’s Most Beautiful Voyage.” The custom-built fleet carries cargo and local passengers alongside international guests—a coastal service first and a cruise second.
Åndalsnes, Norway

Åndalsnes, Norway

Courtesy of Hurtigruten

Days 1 and 2: Welcome to Norway

Arrive in Bergen and, time permitting, explore the UNESCO-listed Bryggen district, where wooden buildings line Vågen Bay, the city’s historic heart. Browse its cobblestone lanes and boutiques or sample fresh seafood at the nearby fish market.

Before boarding, unwind in Hurtigruten’s guest lounge at the terminal. Settle into your cabin, meet the Expedition Team, and enjoy dinner as Bergen’s waterfront recedes into the distance.

Wake in Åndalsnes, a small coastal town framed by the soaring peaks of Romsdalen. Embrace the Norwegian philosophy of friluftsliv (a love of the outdoors) during a hike to a scenic viewpoint or a paddleboarding excursion. For a gentler adventure, ride the Romsdal Gondola or experience the Rauma Railway, one of Europe’s most scenic train journeys.
Træna, Norway

Træna, Norway

Courtesy of Hurtigruten

Days 3 and 4:Visit Træna and Cross the Arctic Circle

Cruise into Træna, one of Norway’s oldest fishing communities. Only four of the archipelago’s roughly 500 islands, islets, and skerries are inhabited year-round.

Visit the local museum or join a guided hike. For a bracing Nordic ritual, pair a sauna session with a dip in the Norwegian Sea.

Later, mark the ship’s crossing of the Arctic Circle by tasting a spoonful of Norwegian cod liver oil. In the morning, arrive in the Lofoten Islands and dock in Reine—one of Norway’s most photographed villages—where red-painted fishermen’s cabins dot the coastline. On an optional excursion, continue to Å, one of Norway’s most well-preserved fishing towns, where the Norwegian Fishing Village Museum traces 250 years of maritime heritage.
Cruising along Norway’s North Cape

Cruising along Norway’s North Cape

Courtesy of Hurtigruten

Days 5 and 6:Tromsø and the North Cape

Spend the day in Tromsø, a lively Arctic city with striking contemporary architecture, fashionable restaurants, and a long history as a departure point for polar expeditions. Take a scenic bus tour, visit the Arctic Cathedral, or ascend Storsteinen Mountain on the Fjellheisen Cable Car for sweeping views over the surrounding fjords.

The next day, come ashore in Honningsvåg, Norway’s northernmost city. Travel by bus or quad bike to the North Cape, a 1,000-foot-high plateau widely regarded as the northern edge of Europe.
Longyearbyen, Svalbard

Longyearbyen, Svalbard

Courtesy of Hurtigruten

Days 7 and 8:Explore Svalbard’s Arctic Landscapes

Leave mainland Norway behind during a leisurely day crossing the Barents Sea. Enjoy a lecture from the Expedition Team about Svalbard and learn about the guidelines that protect its fragile ecosystem.

Sail past rugged Bjørnøya, or Bear Island. Later, unwind in the sauna, fitness room, or library. After reaching the Svalbard archipelago in the morning, sail up to Spitsbergen, the largest of the three main islands.

In the afternoon, explore Longyearbyen on foot. Stroll past galleries, restaurants, and remnants of its coal-mining past, or visit the North Pole Expedition Museum.

Optional outings invite you to venture beyond town by e-bike or open boat. You can also search for ancient fossils or visit Camp Barentz, a wilderness camp with a copy of the cabin that the Dutch navigator credited with discovering Svalbard, Willem Barentz, stayed at in 1596.
Ny-Ålesund, Svalbard

Ny-Ålesund, Svalbard

Courtesy of Hurtigruten

Days 9 and 10:Discover Science and Wildlife in the Arctic

Step ashore in Ny-Ålesund, a former mining settlement transformed into an international center for Arctic research. A guided walk introduces its scientific history, with time to visit the museum, browse the souvenir shop, or mail a postcard from one of the world’s northernmost post offices.

Back on deck, admire Kongsfjord—one of the region’s largest fjords—while scanning for walruses, beluga whales, and ringed seals. In the morning, turn back south toward mainland Norway, keeping an eye out for whales and dolphins. Throughout the day, enjoy meals from Norway’s Coastal Kitchen, Hurtigruten’s onboard dining concept featuring the finest local Norwegian produce sourced along the route.
The <i>Otto Svedrup</i> in Lofoten, Norway

The Otto Svedrup in Lofoten, Norway

Courtesy of Hurtigruten

Days 11 and 12:Senja, Stokmarknes, and Lofoten

Pause briefly in Tromsø as the ship exchanges cargo before continuing to Senja, an island often called “Norway in miniature” for its concentration of diverse landscapes that mirror different parts of the Norwegian coast. Disembark in the fishing village of Torsken to explore by bus or e-bike, or join a wildlife safari on the fjords.

Begin day 12 in Stokmarknes, birthplace of the Hurtigruten Coastal Express, and tour the Hurtigruten Museum. Continue cruising through the narrow Raftsundet strait and dramatic Trollfjord before reaching Svolvær. Browse the harbor town’s shops and restaurants or see more of the Lofoten archipelago on a guided hike, kayaking trip, fishing excursion, or scenic bus tour.
Hjørundfjord, Norway

Hjørundfjord, Norway

Courtesy of Hurtigruten

Days 13, 14, and 15:Bessaker, Ålesund, and Bergen

Cross south over the Arctic Circle before reaching Bessaker, a fishing village of about 200 residents. Soak up the convivial welcome, complete with live music, coffee, and cake. Or head out on a hike, a guided e-bike ride, an organic farm visit, or a trip aboard a traditional fishing boat.

The next morning, dock in Ålesund, celebrated for its art nouveau architecture and waterfront setting beneath Mount Aksla. Explore independently or join an overland journey into Hjørundfjord, a lesser-visited inlet enclosed by the Sunnmøre Alps.

In Sæbø, attend a concert in the village church or walk through the Urke Valley. Return to the ship for a farewell dinner with your fellow passengers.

Sail into Bergen for the last day of the voyage. After breakfast, say goodbye to the crew and disembark, filled with memories of Svalbard’s Arctic wilderness and Norway’s fjord-lined coast.
PLAN YOUR TRIP
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